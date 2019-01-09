If you’ve done the work of honestly taking a look at the dynamic with your SO and realize they aren’t good for you, it's time to take action. Both Winter and Gordon agree that the best thing to do in this circumstance is to end the relationship and seek out a partner who is good for you. “When you realize that your partner isn't good for you, you must leave. You need to be honest with yourself — no matter how much you love them,” says Winter.

Gordon warns against the temptation to “teach” them to be better. “You can't teach someone how to respect boundaries, consider your feelings, or accommodate your needs,” she says. “Teaching someone these qualities is not a job you should have to take on, and you're better off finding a partner who already possesses these desirable traits.”

Armstrong does offer some hope, though — but only in cases where your partner is ready to recognize how they are affecting you and are willing to make those changes themselves. “If someone knows that their partner is no good for them, they must address it,” he says. “If, for instance, you've [started] changing who you are in unhealthy ways, have the conversation with your partner. Express that you really love them but that you cannot continue being someone you are not. Do not blame them for your change but commit to being your old self again and see where they go with it. If they are apologetic for the negative influence and profess their love and support for you, stay the course. If they react in any other way besides this, leave,” he concludes.

The bottom line is that you need and deserve to be with a partner who cherishes and embraces who you are and also brings out the best in you. You shouldn't have to settle for anything less.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.