It's sad and kind of icky to think that your special someone may be embarrassed of you. Being in a relationship is like being on a team: You want what's best for each other and you're proud to be connected. Nevertheless, there may come a time when you feel your significant other is embarrassed of you. Maybe they didn't bring you to their work party, they tease to the point of negging, or they can't seem to commit to making plans for the future. Whatever the reason, if you're started to feel excluded or not celebrated, it may be time for a check in.

"Ask them why they seem to be exhibiting behaviors that makes it seem as if they are embarrassed by you," Relationship and Wellbeing Coach Shula Melamed MA, MPH, tells Elite Daily. "Are their behaviors a by-product of being socially anxious, because of some sort of internalized personal shame or are they actually embarrassed?"

If you're feeling a disconnect from your partner, you may start to feel like they are embarrassed of you, even if they're just navigating their own social hangups. But, if you're really feeling like your significant other is embarrassed by you, here are a few signs that it might be time to talk about it.

If you feel like the people in your significant other's life don't know who you are, it could mean that your partner hasn't talked about your relationship. If your partner brings you down when you're at a party, or doesn't want to be seen with you, it may be time for a chat. "They don't bring you around friends or family, no one know about you or has any idea what your role is in your significant others' life," Melamed says. "They cut you off when you are speaking when you are around other people. They insist that you are not seen in public together." Of course, your partner could love you endlessly but not be a strong verbal communicator, or maybe they didn't know that you would want to go to their family dinner, and didn't mean to not invite you. If you're starting to feel ignored, take time to check in about where you both are at.

If you've been dating for a while and haven't met your partner's family, you may start to wonder why. If you are close to your family, and your partner has met them, you may have the desire to be introduced to the people who raised your boo. "It isn't a great sign," Melamed says. "This would definitely be something to ask them about directly — if they minimize your feelings about this that is a major red flag." Your partner may have a tense relationship with their family, and may not feel comfortable bringing their partners home, or maybe they don't think you'd want to meet their parents. If you speak with your partner, and they validate your feelings and express why they haven't introduced you to their family, it may ease your discomfort. However, your partner reduces your feelings or doesn't actively listen when you express that you want to meet their family, it could mean that they don't want you to meet the fam. In either case, try to express how you that makes you feel. Don't be afraid to be direct and state your needs.