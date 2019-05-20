When you think of typical summer plans, traveling is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. So many people flee their hometowns for the summer in search of fun experiences, but sometimes the best adventures are the ones spent in or near your hometown. When you don't like to travel a lot, but want fun plans this summer, there are quite a few things you can do that are close to home.

You can find a farmers market to do your grocery shopping at, or you can book yourself a little staycation in a cute Airbnb. Staying home doesn't mean that your summer will be boring. In fact, I can guarantee that it will be far from it.

You know your hometown better than any other place on Earth, which means you know all of the local hacks to having the best time while you're there. Plus, it will be even better because your friends might be home a lot over the summer, too. Your whole squad can partake in the summer festivities you have planned, and you won't have to drop a ton of money on a big trip in order to enjoy yourselves. So if you're planning on keeping your summer low-key, try these things in or near your hometown.

1. Go On A Little Staycation Gabrielle Lutze/Stocksy Even though you're not headed out of town, it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a bougie vacay — or rather, staycay. You can still enjoy the amenities of a nice hotel or take pics in a cute Airbnb, without having to leave your hometown. A staycation can be surprisingly relaxing and will still get you all of that summer #content you need for your feed.

2. Embark On A Shopping Spree Lumina/Stocksy A summer wardrobe update never hurt anyone, and a trip to your favorite boutiques is always a good idea. Grab your bestie and treat yourselves. After all, you need cute summer outfits to take pics in, don't you?

3. Buy Groceries At A Seasonal Farmers Market Kate Daigneault/Stocksy Summer is the season for farmers markets. Fresh fruits and veggies, flowers, meats, and cheeses galore. Your town likely has a farmers market you can check out, so switch up your grocery shopping routine and head to the market for delicious produce instead. You might find some treats you wouldn't have bought otherwise, and you'll get to experiment with different recipes when you cook it later.

4. Get Some R&R By Booking A Spa Day Lumina/Stocksy Get a massage, facial, mani-pedi, or all three, and give yourself a chance to unwind. And since you'll likely be saving up cash since you won't be traveling, book your treatment at a fancy spot so you can enjoy all the amenities, too.

5. Find A Local Carnival Or Fair Aleksandra Kovac/Stocksy Churches and schools often host carnivals and fairs in the summer, and what's more fun than playing carnival games and riding a Ferris wheel? Find out if there are any fairs in your town and grab a few friends to make a day of it. You'll get fun pics and will enjoy some of the best summertime eats: cotton candy, funnel cakes, and corn dogs.