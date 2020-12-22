Suga has only been gone from BTS for a few weeks, but to ARMYs, it feels like it's been forever. Performances and interviews just aren't the same without him, and since BTS' end-of-year schedule is always so packed, fans are definitely feeling the gap Suga left behind more than ever. They've been waiting for an update on his progress following his shoulder surgery in early November, and on Tuesday, Dec. 22, it finally happened. So, when will Suga return to BTS' activities? Let's take a look.

According to the popular BTS fan account @choi_bts2, the Korean site Newsen reported that BTS filmed a commercial on Dec. 22, and Suga reportedly took part. If it's true, this means the rapper could return to the group's official activities in the near future.

Newsen asked Big Hit for comment on the rumors, but the company said no report is official and they haven't decided when Suga will come back yet. Big Hit tends to neither confirming nor denying reports, so ARMYs don't know what to believe. Some fans are taking the company dodging the question as confirmation Suga's returning, while others aren't getting their hopes up just yet because they want Suga to take all the time he needs to heal up. Check out the report below.

"If bh didn't confirm then it's confirmed," one fan wrote.

"We'll wait him until fullyyyyy recovered," another wrote in response.

Whether he's coming back soon or not, ARMYs just want Suga to be OK. They're willing to wait as long as is necessary until he's ready.

As many ARMYs noted, even if BTS filmed a commercial with Suga's participation, it doesn't necessarily mean he's ready to perform with the group any time soon. Filming an advertisement is way different than performing a two-hour concert. A performance takes hours of rehearsals, which could be exhausting and even painful for someone recovering from surgery. Meanwhile, BTS' commercials, which don't usually involve singing or dancing, are presumably far less taxing to film, and that's why Suga probably felt able enough to participate.

Although Suga likely won't return to the stage just yet, him reportedly filming again means he's healing up nicely, and that makes ARMYs incredibly happy.