Ryan Murphy may have become a household name from Glee, but his best-received shows are about horror and crime. From American Horror Story to American Crime Story, critics and fans alike love when Murphy brings out the campy aspects of bone-chilling scares, and the deep psychological trauma that drives both criminals and those around them. Now comes his One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest spinoff, Ratched. So, when will Ratched be on Netflix? It'll be on Netflix in time for fall, arriving Sept. 18.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest was arguably the film that cemented Jack Nicholson as a go-to actor in Hollywood. The Ken Kesey novel adaptation follows a young man, Randle Patrick McMurphy, who is put in a mental institution after being convicted of assault and statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl. The novel was written in the early 1960s and viewed McMurphy's crimes as minor; it also assumed he did not have a mental illness and was just serving his time in an institution because he believed it to be more comfortable.

Instead, Randle found himself under the tyrannical rule of Nurse Ratched, who emotionally tortures and abuses her charges, including one young man named Billy, who ended up killing himself following her treatment.

Murphy's Ratched rolls back the clock to Nurse Ratched's early days, attempting to uncover what turned her into the control freak Randle faced down, and whether she was as evil as the source material assumed.

Here's the show's official synopsis:

Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Murphy project regular Sarah Paulson stars in the series as the titular character. The rest of the cast includes Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Ratched arrives on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 18, with nine episodes. A second season has already been greenlit.