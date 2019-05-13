As the world celebrates the birth of baby Archie, the royal family is taking turns meeting him. Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland has met him, as have Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane Fellowes has also met the new baby. But when will Prince William and Kate Middleton meet Archie? According to a new report from People, they’ll be seeing the new royal baby really soon!

In a new report from People, a palace rep revealed that William and Kate are expected to visit Harry, Meghan, and Archie on Tuesday, May 14. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham and Kensington Palace regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Given how close William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan all are, it’s interesting that they all haven’t spent time together since Archie’s birth. But there’s a good reason for that. Harry and Meghan reportedly wanted to spend their first week as parents more or less alone.

"Archie’s first week at home with Mom and Dad was quiet," royal reporter Omid Scobie explained to Good Morning America. "They wanted that personal space with their newborn. This week, it’s all about the visitors with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting tomorrow and the Prince of Wales visiting later this week."

So, it looks like William and Kate were just giving Harry and Meghan some space. But they were thrilled when the baby was born on May 6. Prince William was especially excited for his brother to experience parenting.

“We're obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down,” Prince William told reporters after the baby’s birth. “I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

And Duchess Kate was equally excited about welcoming her new nephew to the family.

"It’s such a special time and with [my children] Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays, it’s such a great time of the year to have a baby," she said. "And yes, spring’s in the air and everything so it’s pretty great. As William said, we look forward to meeting him [Archie] and finding out what his name is going to be. So it’s really exciting for both of them. And I’m wishing them the best in these next few weeks. It’s always a bit daunting the first time around."

It really is a special time for Harry and Meghan. Duchess Meghan just celebrated her very first Mother’s Day and she and Harry shared a really sweet message on Instagram for all the moms out there.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today—past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the message said. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Those sweet words were shared alongside a photo of Archie’s feet:

So cute!