Pat McGrath, the woman and the brand, have become a staple in the beauty industry. For decades we've seen the makeup artist's work grace the pages of publications like Vogue and runway shows like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and countless others. And since 2016, we've seen Pat McGrath Labs come out with gorgeous products like lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes. But now, the beauty fairy godmother is blessing the world with the Sublime Perfection Foundation which will come in 36 different shades Yes, 36. But when will Pat McGrath's Sublime Perfection Foundation Drop you ask? In a little over a month on Friday, July 26.

On Wednesday, June 12 at a press event celebrating the launch of the foundation, the makeup artist announced that by the end of July Pat McGrath fans will be able to get their hands on all 36 shades of the Sublime Perfection Foundation. Until then, you're able to sign up for updates and to join the wait list for the collection on PatMcGrath.com.

The foundation itself is said to be a sheer to medium coverage foundation that can be built to full coverage. The texture is a serum-like liquid that makes the application process super easy to blend.

According to Bustle, when McGrath spoke about the foundation's impressive shade range she shared that 36 is the number of foundation shades that she would have in her makeup kit if she were to be doing the makeup of women of all nationalities. "As a makeup artist, we know the real amount of shades that we need when we’re doing 250 girls of all nationalities," she said. "According to professionals, this is the number. This is the full amount of colors I would have in my kit if I was going to cover the world."

The foundation isn't the only product that will be making its debut at the end of July though, it's actually part of a three-step system known as the Skin Fetish System. The trio also includes the Sublime Perfection Primer and the Sublime Perfection Setting Powder.

The Sublime Perfection is the first step in the three-part system and it is a velvety, mattifying primer that promises to hydrate and smooth the skin. The Sublime Perfection Setting Powder is to be applied after the foundation and it is a silky, ultra-lightweight loose powder that is buildable to reach your desired coverage.

It's also worth noting that the foundation isn't the only product of the trio to come in a variety of shades, the setting powder will come in five different shades as they are designed to complement their corresponding Sublime Perfection Foundation shade group. The five shade families will include light, light medium, medium, medium deep, and deep. So after you decide on the right shade of foundation for you, you then pick out a powder that corresponds to the foundation's shade group.

So if you're someone who has come to love Pat McGrath products like the Mattetrance Lipstick or the Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes, then you're going to want to get your hands on these new foundations right as they drop. Be sure to sign up for notifications via the brand's website so you can be in the know about the brand new launch.