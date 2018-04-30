To my mom's utmost dismay, one of my greatest talents in life is being able to eat a sleeve of Oreos in one sitting. Whether I'm knocking back a box of "Double Stuf", Golden, or Peanut Butter Oreos, you can count on me to eat triple — or even quadruple — the suggested serving size. I know it sounds so wrong, but trust me, it feels so right. And since I've been on the edge of my seat these last few months, eagerly waiting to hear when Oreo's new flavors will be available, I'm so excited to know that they're finally hitting grocery store shelves nationwide very, very soon.

After waiting for what's felt like decades (or even centuries), Oreo has finally selected three cookie flavor finalists through their #MyOreoCreation Contest. The new Oreo varieties include Cherry Cola Oreos, Kettle Corn Oreos, and Piña Colada Oreo Thins. Each of these flavors will officially hit cookie isles nationwide on Monday, April 30 — and if you're wondering which to try first, make sure to try all three. According to the a press release, fans will be able to vote once a day until June 30 to choose the first place winner. May the odds be ever in your flavor.

Only real Oreo fans participated in My Oreo Creation Contest, and you'd better have been one of them, biotch. Fans nationwide submitted the flavors of their dreams to Oreo from May through July 2017, and after flipping through thousands of submissions, the beloved cookie company narrowed it down to the top three. Oreo announced the three winners on Monday, Dec. 11 via Facebook, and now it's up to fans to ultimately choose the first place winner. (My eyes are on you, Kettle Corn... make me proud!)

I'm going to be completely honest with all of you guys... if it had been up to me, I might have went with a raspberry or mango Oreo cookie flavor. Or maybe something involving a little glitter? Or rainbows? Maybe even kombucha? Regardless, these three tantalizing Oreo finalists sound like my next mistake (aka cookies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner), and I know for a fact that it'll end up being a super close win. It's up to all of you to try each of them and vote, though, so make sure to do so before the end of June.

Don't wait to grab these three limited-time flavors like how I waited (and then unfortunately missed out on) the ever-elusive Pumpkin Spice Oreos of 2017. Not only did they cater to my basic love for PSLs (complete with the pumpkin spice-flavored creme that I have come to know and love), but they also had adorable new packaging, decked out with a delectable slice of pumpkin pie. I know that I can always snag a box of them next fall, but the fact that I missed out on them this past year is quite honestly devastating. RIP Pumpkin Spice Oreos, you'll be missed (until next fall, of course).

Regardless if you somehow manage to stick to Oreo's (ridiculously small) serving size, or if you're an Oreo lover like myself, I think everyone can admit that Oreos truly are one of life's greatest treasures. Whenever a new flavor emerges from the depths of Nabisco, it's always incredibly exciting. I'm way too pumped to try all three flavors. Although the winner is up in the air right now, I have a few predictions up my sleeve. Until then, though, I'll be snacking on all three candidates, hoping they'll fill the void of those elusive Pumpkin Spice Oreos — because #MissedConnections.