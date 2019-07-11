Literally, all my of my childhood idols are now married and I don't know how to feel about that. A part of me is obviously happy for them, but another part of me is a little sad that all of us who grew up watching them on Disney Channel have grown up, too. Like, can I just turn the clock back to the time when I was stress-free? You know, like when my biggest worry was that I'd be missing a new episode of Hannah Montana on a Friday night. Anyway, it's not 2009 anymore. It's 2019, all three of the JoBros have tied the knot, and my queen Miley Cyrus has finally married her soulmate Liam Hemsworth. Since the couple has been married for a few months now, people are naturally asking, when will Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have kids?

Wow, I wish I could have told myself in 2013 (the year Miley and Liam split), that everything was going to be OK. Back then, I thought kids were totally out of the question since I didn't know if they would ever make up. Thankfully, Cyrus and Hemsworth found their way back to each other and Miley Cyrus isn't afraid of getting honest about her relationship.

In an interview with Elle for their August 2019 issue, Cyrus talked about what it's like to be married and how there is a stereotype about women once they settle down.

She said, "There’s the idea that if you’re a woman, your life is over when you get married."

Since Cyrus has been so open about supporting women's rights to be free with their bodies, she thinks people might find it confusing that she's chosen to tie the knot.

Cyrus said:

I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner?

She added, "I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

Then, while talking about the Woolsey fire (her and Hemsworth's Malibu home tragically burned down in the fire back in November), Cyrus opened up about her thoughts on the world and nature, which she compared to women.

"Nature's female," she said. "When she’s angry, don’t f*ck with her. That’s the way that I feel women are like right now. The earth is angry."

Cyrus definitely sees some parallels between the challenges we're facing with environmental issues and the issue of women's equality, explaining:

We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.

So, there you have it. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren't planning to have kids until the world becomes a better place. The way things are going now, sadly, it may not be anytime soon.

Cyrus says that it could be a millennial thing. She said, "We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it."

As a millennial myself, I totally get it. Everyone has their own reasons for either wanting or not wanting kids, and as for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, it's a totally unique one!