It feels like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bundle of joy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born just yesterday. But he was actually born three months ago on May 6. So, it got me thinking, when will Meghan Markle's maternity leave end? Obviously, no rush Meghan, you do you, but I'm sure there are a few of us still wondering out of sheer curiosity. Well, the date is way closer than you think.

The Duchess of Sussex is ready to get back to work (despite already having made numerous appearances during her leave) and according to royal reporters, Markle will return to her royal duties on Sept. 12. In fact, she's going to attend the launch event for the special workwear collection she created with designer Misha Nonoo. The line is available via Smart Works, a UK charity that provides high-quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need. For every item bought during the sale of the collection, another item will be donated to Smart Works. Love it!

According to The Sun's royal expert Emily Andrews, Markle will also speak at the event: "Next Thursday Meghan will make a short speech before watching a panel discussion with @SmartWorksHQ reps, two of its clients & Patron. She’ll then meet Smart Works and brand representatives who will talk through the SW journey every client undergoes – [including] wardrobe and interview."

Peep a few photos of Markle working at Smart Works below.

Markle first revealed her plans to collaborate with the charity in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, y'know, the one she guest-edited? In it, she shared how the idea first came to mind. "When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," she started. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes."

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe. Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together," she wrote.

Markle went on to elaborate on why Smart Works meant so much to her. “The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community … it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits," she wrote. "It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling.”

I imagine it's got to be hard for Markle to step away from baby Archie, but it's good to hear that Markle's first post-baby event is for a truly good cause, empowering other women, including mothers. Now that's my duchess!