As most of the world knows by now, Khloé Kardashian is a new mom. What the world may not know is that she’s spent the last several weeks in Cleveland with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their new daughter True. For a California girl like Kardashian, Cleveland may seem like an unusual place to raise a kid, but a new report from ET suggests that Kardashian is loving it! So, when will Khloé Kardashian move back to L.A.? Well, it might be a while before she does!

A source close to Kardashian told ET that the 33-year-old reality star planning to stay in Cleveland for quite some time:

Khloé doesn’t have any immediate plans to head back to L.A. As of now, she’s planning on being in Cleveland for another month.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team for comment on this report, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

In any case, it sounds like Kardashian is really comfortable over there in Cleveland. That’s where her new little family is, after all!

For those of you who don’t know, Kardashian’s boyfriend Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. So, Kardashian moved there just to be with him, which is super sweet!

ET’s source also revealed that Kardashian is all about making a life for herself wherever Thompson and their daughter are:

She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan — without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people. She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True.

Sounds perfect, doesn’t it! It wouldn’t surprise me if Kardashian stayed even longer than a month. But, of course, her mom and siblings are all back in California. And let me tell you, that Kardashian-Jenner clan is definitely a tight family unit. I can’t really see Kardashian taking too much time away from them.

In fact, in a May 17 post to her app, Kardashian wrote about how strong her bond is with her family. She called the women in her family “strong” and “resilient”. All very true. Here’s a look at what she said:

The KarJen women are all so incredibly strong and resilient. We all learn and support each other fully, and have such a love and desire to remain close … This is how I know our family bond will never be broken. I’m so proud to be part of our family!

So, yeah, she’s definitely going to go back to Cali at some point!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for what she’s planning to do while staying in Cleveland, ET’s source says that fitness is a big part of her routine right now:

She’s incredibly focused on her workout regime and, of course, has her hands full with a newborn!

And that’s not surprising at all! Kardashian has been vocal about wanting to get back in shape, even clapping back at social media trolls who are hating on her for wanting to do so. In a Snapchat from May 22, Kardashian explained why she’s so focused on getting her body back after giving birth to True:

What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do. I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal.

If working out is her passion, then let her do it in peace. She deserves it!