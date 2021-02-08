Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience that'll take you right back to your childhood. Bringing back one of the iconic treats of the early 2000s (with a twist), Kellogg's is releasing Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal. The company is transforming the OG chocolatey treats into a tasty morning bite — and if you're wondering when Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal will be released, here's what to know about when your childhood dream will come true.

Kellogg's unveiled details about the new product on Thursday, Feb. 4, but they won't be hitting shelves until May 2021, according to an email from the brand to Elite Daily. The brand's new Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal will feature mini crispy brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces. Each bite is packed with the chocolaty flavor of classic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, which were introduced more than 20 years ago in September 1999. In case you need a refresher, the classic snack — and the star of every lunchbox — is a fudge brownie topped with colorful candy-coated chocolate pieces.

When the cereal rolls out to nationwide retailers in May, you'll be able to score an 8.2-ounce box for $3.99 or a 13.2-ounce box for $5.69. Since it's a permanent addition, you can look forward to adding the cereal as a staple in your morning routine and taste a little piece of nostalgia with every bite.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

The news of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies comes after Kellogg's debuted another throwback treat in December 2020, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal. Just like Little Debbie's classic creme pies, the cereal features oatmeal cookie pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of molasses.

Basically, Kellogg's is turning all your favorite childhood desserts into must-have breakfast treats, and I am here for it. When you go out to score a box for yourself, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a face mask, maintaining at a least 6-foot distance from other people, and washing or sanitizing your hands often.

