It looks like the long rumored collaboration between music icons Zedd and Katy Perry may be here before we know it. Taking to their respective Twitter accounts on Wednesday, Feb. 13, both Zedd and Perry teased fans with a series of cryptic tweets where they each replied to one another using a different, random emoji. Fans of both artists were quick to comment and speculate that the Twitter teasing could be related to their upcoming collaboration. So now, everyone's left asking when will Katy Perry and Zedd drop new music?

Said to be titled "365," the collaboration rumors first began to circulate near the end of 2018 when Zedd joined Perry as the opening act during the Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand stops of her Witness: The Tour in support of her fifth studio album of the same name. While on tour, the German DJ spoke with Australian radio host Kent Small about music and Perry.

"I’m always relatively open about the fact that I make a lot of music with people," he shared. "It doesn’t always come out, but we’ve been working and still wanting to release a song with her. I’ve always wanted to so if we all get lucky maybe we’ll finish a song, and it will come out."

Fans of both artists were also quick to notice little details and hints that the two had been working together since August 2018. In a video shared to Twitter, Zedd shared a fast paced recap of his time supporting Perry on tour and super sleuthy fans were able to spot Perry in a recording booth among other footage of the 29-year-old's time down under. Twitter stans were also able to later on discover that the pair had registered the track with Universal Music Publishing Group earlier this year and that Perry's adorable little pup Nugget showed up in one of Zedd's Instagram stories in early November 2018 as well.

If the dynamic duo's collaboration does indeed go on to see the light of day, it will mark the first record released this year for Zedd and the first for Perry since last year's Amazon exclusive single "Cozy Little Christmas" and her 2017 album Witness. Perry previously opened up to Vogue Australia about the reaction to Witness and how it affected her mental health. “I have had bouts of situational depression," she shared, "and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart."

She continued and added "Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying: ‘OK, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating “blankie”. Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself."

And fans are hopeful that Perry's collaboration with Zedd will come soon as they are eager to hear new music from both in the new year.