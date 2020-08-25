The Tiger King saga will not quit. The Netflix docuseries that helped kick off a wave of true-crime shows is poised to spawn multiple new projects: The streamer that brought you the show is rumored to be working on a Tiger King Season 2 as well as a potential Ryan Murphy series. CBS is reportedly creating a drama with Nick Cage attached to star. And seemingly most immediately, Universal just picked up a straight-to-series order for the Kate McKinnon vehicle in which she plays Carole Baskin. So, when will Kate McKinnon's Joe Exotic series be on NBC? Let's run down what we know:

The story of Tiger King focused mainly on Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. The documentary's driving story was the fight between Exotic and Carole Baskin over whether his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park was violating animal rights law and best practices. But much for the docuseries followed Exotic and his dealings, leaving Baskin as more of an outside force acting upon the show's star.

Universal's limited series, with the current working title of Joe Exotic, is being commissioned to air on both NBC and USA and stream on Peacock. Despite the name, this series plans to focus on Baskin as the main character. To that end, the series is less based on the Netflix series, instead taking the bulk of its adaptation from Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast.

Netflix

Despite Joe Exotic being the one to wind up in jail, Baskin does not come off well in the Netflix documentary. It remains to be seen if NBC's version will give her a more sympathetic edit. But the show's current logline suggests it may not.

According to Deadline, the current synopsis reads:

The limited series is based on true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

The titular role of Exotic has not yet been cast. No date has yet been set for filming, though all indications suggest that NBC is pushing it to arrive in the 2021-2022 TV season.