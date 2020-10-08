Dixie D'Amelio blessed the airwaves on June 26 when she released her debut single, "Be Happy." The super upbeat tune was paired with emotional lyrics reminding fans it's OK to not be happy sometimes. The song's depth wowed her fans, leaving her millions of followers to wonder: When will Dixie D'Amelio drop an album? Unfortunately, the answer isn't as straightforward as fans would have hoped.

Even after three months, the hype of "Be Happy" hasn't gone away. D'Amelio dropped the music video for "Be Happy" on YouTube on July 1, and it currently has 86 million views, so there's no denying that she's got some star power. But with that comes a lot of hard work, and that means she's taking her time when it comes to releasing more music.

In a new interview with NYLON, D'Amelio explained that she didn't initially set out to have a music career. Before getting into when fans can expect new music, D'Amelio opened up about how she knew she wanted to build off her success on TikTok and make a bigger name for herself.

“When I started all this, I wanted to find something I enjoy doing because I don't obviously just want to be posting on social media forever,” D'Amelio said. “I love and enjoy that, but I would love to make a career out of [music]. And I don't think I would've done it if quarantine didn't happen because I just was nonstop traveling.”

While quarantine has given D'Amelio some much-needed time at home and away from the jet-setting lifestyle, she's still not sure when a full album is going to happen. “I don't know what I can say about that," D'Amelio says before assuring fans that she's not going to be just a one-hit wonder. "I'm definitely working on new music coming out very soon."

D'Amelio not only has the support of her family, friends, and fans, but other music artists are also digging her talents. For example, a "Be Happy" remix featuring Blackbear and Lil Mosey dropped on Sept. 20.

So while it could still be quite some time before fans hear a full album, whatever is up next for D'Amelio is sure to be super exciting for everyone involved.