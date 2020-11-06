The Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette Season 16 finally confirmed what fans have long suspected: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are engaged, y'all! And though their time on The Bachelorette has come to an end, the couple's journey together is just beginning. During the Nov. 6 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, fans learned about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' plan to have kids, and apparently, these two want to grow their family ASAP. When asked about what their future holds, Crawley said she has one thing on her mind: babies.

The Season 16 Bachelorette may have stepped out of the limo with a fake baby bump back in 2014 during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, but she currently doesn't have any children, and it seems she's eager to become a mom. "What I love about Dale is that nothing scares him with talking about the future," she said. "I talk about babies all the time, and he's like, 'Yeah, that's what I want,' and it doesn't scare him. I'll remind him of things all the time, like, 'I'm not getting any younger' ... and he's like, 'You think I don't know this? Like, yeah, let's do this.'" Oh, baby!

Though Crawley has dreams of becoming a mother, her current priorities also include taking care of her own mother, who has Alzheimer's and dementia. During the Nov. 6 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, Crawley explained how she and Moss have kept her mom in mind as they've looked for a house and decided where they want to settle down. "He knows what's important to me is right now being here for my mom," she said. Moss agreed, adding, "This hasn't been a tough decision... 'cause as long as we're together, for me, that's all that matters ... We're doing what's best for us but also our families."

It seems these two are on the same page when it comes to taking care of their families, as well as starting their own. TBH, I can't wait to see Crawley sporting a baby bump (but a real one this time).