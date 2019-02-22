If you're an iOS user, you know the comfort that comes with updating Apple software for better security, enhanced features, and brand new emojis. You've possibly also experienced bugs or glitches after downloading new software, which many users are reporting after downloading the tech giant's latest iOS update. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment of the reported issues, but did not hear back at the time of publication. The issues have many iPhone and iPad users wondering: When will Apple release an iOS 12.1.4 fix?

Though there's no official word on when or how Apple will resolve the reported data connection and battery life issues users reported after updating to iOS 12.1.4, it's possible that impacted users may have to wait until the release of iOS 12.2 for bug fixes. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reported data connection and battery life issues as well as when another iOS update will be available, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Since it's not known if the next update will be another improvement to iOS 12.1, which would make it iOS 12.1.5, or a jump to iOS 12.2, it's not totally clear when an update replacing iOS 12.1.4 with a new version will be available. According to TechRadar, iOS 12.2 will possibly be released within the next few weeks, since the beta version first dropped about a month ago on Jan. 24. Hopefully, the update will resolve some of the reported issues iOS users were experiencing, and it will also bring along new features like four brand new Animoji faces that include a shark, a giraffe, an owl, and a warthog, per Tech Radar.

So what exactly is going on with iOS 12.1.4? Many iOS users complained about the reported loss of cellular data and Wi-Fi they experienced apparently after installing the software update. Though the reported glitch hasn't impact everyone who updated, plenty of iOS users are reporting issues online to the @AppleSupport Twitter. Twitter user @1goldengator wrote, "@AppleSupport I updated iPhone 7 Plus yesterday with update 12.1.4. Cellular dat[a] virtually none existent! .06-.10 speed. Did all the workarounds could find. Even reset phone. No change. Help!" After a short back and forth with Apple Support, @1goldengator added, "The phone worked fine until the update."

Another Twitter user, @JamesGronroos, wrote, "I went to AT&T to troubleshoot the problem. I’ve restarted the device, took out the SIM, reset network settings, deleted the update and reinstalled 12.1.4, still showing 'No Service.'" The Apple Support Twitter responded to the tweet saying, "Please make a backup of your iPhone and do not restore the iPhone for this issue..."

Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz also reached out to @AppleSupport on Twitter to ask for help with a Wi-Fi connectivity issue. Apple responded and suggested that users experiencing this issue disable LTE to test the Wi-Fi.

Some users are also reporting a shortened battery life after updating. Twitter user @beanyzilla tweeted at Apple Support and wrote, "I've got a new iPhone (less than 6 months old) and the battery life was great. Software update iOS 12.1.4 was pushed to my device a few days ago and now suddenly my battery drains like CRAZY! What's going on? Battery consumption has near tripled! This is bad."

The iOS 12.1.4 update was released on Feb. 7 to fix a FaceTime bug that Apple acknowledged on Jan. 28 as a glitch that might allow your camera or microphone to keep recording even if you weren't on a FaceTime call, so many users were eager to download the update. While iOS 12.1.4 is a pretty important update to fix the FaceTime issue, it might be worth holding off until the next iOS release. Again, Apple may release an update between iOS 12.1.4 and iOS 12.2, but users may also have to wait for a couple of weeks until iOS 12.2 is available for any issues to get resolved.

Looks like iPhone and iPad users might just have to wait this one out for a bit.