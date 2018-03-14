Making it through the first few dates without fighting is one thing but if you and your partner never fight, are you doing something wrong? Is your relationship destined to fail because of this? Luckily, according to Richardson, the answer is no, not really.

She tells Elite Daily, "If a couple is able to be open and get their needs met without conflict, then that's great. Arguments are typically the result of unmet needs, even when you are arguing about things that you are not really upset about so as long as both people are getting their needs met, then arguments aren't required for health and happiness. That said, healthy, happy couples argue."

Why? Well, it's important to know how you and your partner co-exist in times of conflict, even if it's over dessert options so that when the really important stuff comes up, you're not blindsided.

Dr. Walfish explains that never fighting might create problems later on in your relationship. "A couple [that has never had an argument] may proceed toward engagement and marriage and have no way to evaluate how they navigate differences. Come an unexpected life crisis like a car accident, a medical scare, or the death of a loved one, the couple might have to deal with both the crisis and their opposing points of view, raising the stakes and intensity [of the fight]," she explains.

The goal, of course, is not to have petty fights for the sake of arguing but to be able to work through an emotional, heated discussion with your partner without one of you giving up altogether.

Like both Dr. Walfish and Richardson point out, it's perfectly normal to argue with your partner, especially if you spend a lot of time together. Remember that arguing becomes more of a concern when there is name-calling, physical abuse or intimidation, emotional abuse, or a desire to hurt each other. If at any time you feel threatened or abused by your partner, don't be afraid to reach out to a family member, friend, or professional for help. You can also contact The National Domestic Abuse Violence Hotline by dialing 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or speak to an advocate via live chat.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!