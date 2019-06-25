Mark your calendars, everyone, because Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. If you're an Amazon Prime enthusiast (same), then you might already know every detail about the upcoming special. But if you're new to the shopping platform, you might be asking yourself, "When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?" At the time of publication, the sale is only a few weeks away. With that being said, you have *just* enough time to start saving up for Prime Day deals that you won't want to miss.

OK, I won't make you wait any longer for the big news. According to an Amazon press release, Prime Day will officially begin on Monday, July 15 at 12:00 a.m. PT. However, this year's sale is a bit different than previous years. Believe it or not, Prime Day 2019 will run for 48 straight, per the company. (Yes, that means you'll have two full days to score unbeatable discounts.) That makes this year's event different from previous years, because it's the longest Prime Day yet. Back in 2018, the sale lasted for 36 hours — and in 2017, it went on for 30.

I don't know about you, but I'm stoked about the prolonged shopping period. (My bank account, on the other hand, might not be.)

If you're new to Amazon Prime Day, I'll back up a bit and give you the DL. Apparently, the online shopping event officially started when Amazon was celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2015. Since then, it's returned as an annual "holiday" where Prime members can score major online discounts. I specifically say "Prime members" because those are the only people who can partake in the sale.

It's true: You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to shop during Prime Day. If you aren't a member yet, don't fret; it's super easy to become one. Before you commit to the full Prime experience, though, you can register for a 30-day free trial by clicking here. If you like it, you can continue being an Amazon Prime member for $12.99 per month. FYI, Prime members get free (and fast) shipping, special deals, Whole Foods discounts, and more — so it's definitely something to consider if your budget allows it.

David Ryder/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you sign up for a free trial for Amazon Prime, you'll also be able to partake in Prime Day before your trial runs out. That way, you'll get to score Prime Day deals and then decide whether or not you want to keep your subscription running. If you decide to keep it going after 30 days, you can cancel at any time.

If you're stoked about the upcoming shopping experience, you're not alone. Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, talked about Prime Day in a press release. He said, "Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day." Wilke continued, and stated,

Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member — when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.

Again, mark your calendars and get ready to shop. Whether you're hoping for new electronics or delicious snacks for your pantry, Prime Day has your back.