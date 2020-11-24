The days are dwindling before the biggest shopping day of the year, and there are so many sales to look forward to. But rather than just twiddle your thumbs and wait for Nov. 27 to roll around, you can start coming up with your plan of attack ahead of time. Before you start bookmarking everything you want to add to your cart during Zara's Black Friday 2020 sale, here's what to know about one of the biggest brand sales of the season.

Zara doesn't do many massive deals throughout the year beyond its biannual sales in June and January, so on Black Friday you definitely don't want to miss out on this chance to shop all of the discounted styles. Sadly, the clothing brand hasn't yet released its exact plan for the holiday, but if last year is anything to go off of, you have a lot to look forward to. Usually, Zara starts its Black Friday sales by offering a blanket sale beginning on Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m. ET. (Hot tip: You can get early access on its app.) In 2019, Zara's entire website was 30% off, with select items on sale at 50% off. I'm already dreaming of the all new fire 'fits about to fill my closet.

However, if you're feeling impatient waiting to wrack discounts, Zara's already started rolling out a pre-Black Friday sale, which you can shop ahead of time. Under the brand's Special Prices page, you can shop some of the trendiest pieces from this year for between 30% to 65% off. That means loungewear, puff-sleeve dresses, and cardigan sets, to name a few items, are all already deeply discounted. While we all wait for the full roll-out of sales, it's safe to say Black Friday just came a little early at Zara.

As Zara's sale takes place both online and in-store, you may be drawn to trying out the latter option. But before you run out of the house, there are precautions to take in order to get the safest in-person shopping experience. You're going to want to wear a mask the entire time you're in a store or waiting in line outside. Have a bottle of hand sanitizer with you and use it liberally, especially after touching high-traffic items like payment terminals or door handles. Lastly, do your best to social distance from others when inside stores to lower your chances of contracting or giving COVID-19.

I can't 100% guarantee what styles will be featured at Zara's Black Friday 2020 sale, but I do have my eye on a ton of trendy items to consider if they make the Black Friday cut.