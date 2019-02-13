It looks like Victoria Beckham is continuing on her journey to spice up our lives with more than just fashion projects. That's right, Posh Spice has finally (and officially) moved on to conquer the beauty world as well. It was recently revealed that Victoria Beckham's beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, is set to launch in the fall or winter 2019. So if you really, really, really wanna get your hands on beauty products by VB, then you can do so by the end of this year.

Since the Spice Girls' heyday, Beckham has started her own eponymous luxury clothing line, Victoria Beckham; her more mass-market label, Victoria, Victoria Beckham; and most recently, she collaborated with athletic brand Reebok to design her athleisure line, Victoria Beckham x Reebok. Now, she's diving head first into the beauty market to create products that, according to Vogue UK, she described as "must-have items in make-up, skincare, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life."

VB's move to expand into beauty should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention, though. In 2016, the mom-of-four teamed up with Estee Lauder to create a wildly successful makeup collection, VB x Estee Lauder. The limited edition launch featured a 12-piece collection of things like a travel-size 6-pan eyeshadow palette, a powder foundation compact, a bright red lipstick bullet, and more. The line was said to be created for the busy working mom who needed accessible makeup that was easy to travel with.

The VB x Estee Lauder collection was so successful, in fact, that Beckham tapped Estee's former head of global make-up development and marketing, Sarah Creal, to join her in launching Victoria Beckham Beauty as a co-founder and as CEO.

Following VB's collab with Estee, Beckham announced that she would be launching her own YouTube channel in Nov. 2018. So far, the channel consists of interviews surrounding her fashion brand, TV appearances, glimpses of her runway shows, and, of course, beauty tutorials. Beckham's decision to start her own YouTube channel likely came as a way to open the lines of communication between the designer and her fans. And even with her beauty line, she still plans to use social media and other outlets to hear what her fans have to say.

"Just like I spend so much time in the fitting room getting to know what my customers want to wear, I’m going to be asking women to tell me which products they want me to develop for them in the beauty and wellness arenas," she told Vogue. "It’s important for me to know what they want."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Beckham, the upcoming beauty collection will be sold directly from the Victoria Beckham website, alongside the rest of her brands. And although there is no word yet on how much VB Beauty will cost you, if the prices on the rest of her ranges are any indication, you can expect to pay top dollar for what are sure to be luxury beauty launches.

So if you can't wait to add these posh products to your beauty stash, I'd keep a close eye on VB's Instagram and YouTube channel for announcements surrounding the launch later this year.