Former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul Victoria Beckham teamed up with Reebok to create an athleisure line that is bound to spice up your life and your wardrobe. The mom of four originally announced her collaboration with Reebok back in April 2018, and after months of anticipation, the fashion-forward workout gear became available for purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 22. But what you're probably dying to know is where to get the Victoria Beckham x Reebok line and how much all of these lust-worthy designs cost?

The entire collection is now available on Reebok.com and is comprised of everything you could ever want to wear while working out. The products range pretty wildly in prices, with the most expensive item being the Reebok Victoria Beckham Oversized Bomber Jacket ($450, Reebok) and the most inexpensive item being the Reebok Victoria Beckham Running Sock ($30, Reebok). As far as the rest of the collection goes, it features items like seamless leggings, functional sports bras, t-shirts, and accessories.

While the collection is marketed as workout gear, the clothing is really suitable for any activity that requires comfy yet fashionable clothes, including but not limited to your favorite workout class, running errands, or spending the day on your couch marathoning Netflix.

In an interview with Vogue, Beckham, an avid exerciser, revealed that when she was designing her collab with Reebok, she was designing something that she would want herself. “Every time I launch something new, it’s because it’s something I want in my life,” says the designer.

She went on to share what exactly she wanted out of the collection, which is not an unreasonable expectation (yet still so hard to find with athleisure wear). "I expect a lot out of my workout clothing, but I also expect it to be able to carry me from the gym through the day. It’s hard to find things that feel cool and not too mumsy.

Thus, along came the Victoria Beckham x Reebok line. With a color scheme that includes shades of white, black, bright orange, and camel all splashed across designs that are simple and functional yet fashion forward, it looks like Beckham's desire for clothes that can easily be worn from the gym to dropping her children off at school was materialized in her new collab.

So if you're into comfortable yet aesthetically pleasing gear, read on for a look at some of the best pieces that launched with the new athleisure line.

VB's first-ever sneaker launch came with these Bolton Sock Trainers. The sneakers have a mid-calf sock attached to them and come in two different color schemes: orange and black.

Fashion meets what looks like the most comfortable pair of sweatpants ever with these camel-colored Boyfriend Joggers. If you're ready to refresh your sweats game and swap those old high school sports sweatpants for a pair of designer sweats, here's your chance.

This metallic silver Reebok x Victoria Beckham Foil Jacket is sure to give any old workout outfit a major upgrade.

These ribbed grey leggings are perfect for running on the treadmill or running into Starbucks.

If you would've told me 20 years ago that it would be Posh Spice to come out with a line of athletic wear (and not Sporty Spice), I wouldn't believe you. However, here we are with a range of functional yet fashionable clothes that are a far cry from VB's former signature look, "the little Gucci dress." Regardless, if you're in the market to add some eye-catching athleisure wear to your wardrobe, hurry over to Reebok's website ASAP before everything sells out.