If you're a product junkie then chances are you like to get in on all of the savings imaginable when it comes to cult-favorite brands. A huge annual holiday savings event is actually going on right now, so if you've been wondering, "When does Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale end?" fear not, you've still got lots of time to shop it.

If you're not familiar with the yearly bonanza that is Ulta's Beauty Blitz, your day is about to be made. It's basically 25 days of surprise deals, so like an advent calendar but in more exciting form. Every day Ulta reveals a new product at a new (generously low) 50 percent off price, which makes the entire holiday season that much more exciting. The sale runs between December 1-25, meaning nearly two weeks of awesome discounts remain, so bookmark Ulta's site right away and don't forget to check it every morning in order to see what products you can score for cheap. Brands like Tarte, Stila, Smashbox, Toofaced, BareMinerals, and more top names have already been featured in the sale this year so yeah, it's quality stuff. Ulta has released the deals for the next three days, so peep them ahead and set calendar reminders on your phone if one catches your eye.

Today, the 13th, Ulta is offering 50 percent off of PUR's 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 and 4-in-1 Foundation Stick. The powder, which typically runs for $29.50 and is available today for $14.75, provides excellent coverage, a lightweight feel, a smoothing effect, and balancing properties, and to top it all off, it'll help protect your skin against the sun.

The Foundation Stick, on the other hand, is shoppable for $17 today (regularly $34), and boasts a cream to velvet matte formula that will provide medium to full coverage. It's formulated with ingredients that will help keep your skin hydrated and bright and also comes in a wider range of shades than the powder. (This one would be my pick!)

Tomorrow, December 14, the deal will cover Stila's Heaven's Hue Highlighter as well as their Glitter & Glow Highlighter. Its' perfect, considering you'll have new foundation to layer it over. The Heaven's Hue Highlighter (normally $32; sale price will be $16) comes in seven color options, all of which promise to provide a soft and natural looking glow.

The Glitter & Glow Highlighter (normally $30; sale price will be $15) comes in liquid form and therefore glides on effortlessly but dries smoothly and comfortably. It's available in three colors and promises dazzling sparkle. (New Year's Ever beauty look, anyone?)

December 15th will bring with it discounted Tartlette eyeshadow palettes, which typically retail for $39 each but will be snag-able for $19. The first option is their Toasted palette, which includes seven matte shades and five shimmery shades that all live within the warm color family.

There's also the 2 In Bloom Clay palette, which boasts 12 matte and microshimmer shades ranging from a deep chocolate brown to a glittery champagne.

And finally, the Clay Matte palette will also be on sale. If dark, dramatic eyes are what you're after, this 12-shade option is for you.