Ulta's bi-annual 21 Days Of Beauty sale is upon us as the perfect way to cap off the summer. I mean, if summer has to end, why not see it off with three weeks of major savings on beauty products? If you're wondering when does Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty September 2019 start, then prepare your bank accounts because it's pretty soon.

The three-week-long sale will begin on Sunday, Sept. 1 and ends Saturday, Sept. 21. During that time, you can expect to get up to 50% off makeup and skincare items. Things like eyeshadow palettes, mascaras, primers, foundations, serums, and face masks can all be bought at major discounts throughout those three weeks. If you're not familiar with Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty, then you should know that there will be a different set of deals each day. So even though the sale lasts for three weeks, the deals will change everyday.

While all of the discounts during September's 21 Days Of Beauty are pretty major, the are some deals that are like the shining stars of the bunch. For some of the best discounts that you'll be able to shop at Ulta during the first three weeks of September, read on.

Sunday, Sept. 1 — Saturday, Sept. 7

Tuesday, Sept. 3

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, you can cop Mario Badescu's Rose Hip Nourishing Oil for just $11. This oil made up of rose hip oil, rose hip extract, and vitamin C and promises to revive dehydrated skin for a dewy, radiant glow.

Thursday, Sept. 5

On Thursday, Sept. 5 you can cop M.A.C.'s Lipsticks in "Diva" and "Creme In Your Coffee" for just $9 each. "Creme In Your Coffee" is a creamy midtone pink brown, while "Diva" is an intense burgundy reddish matte.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer will be on sale for $12 during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. The double-sided definer typically retails for $23, so you're getting about half-off of the original price. On one side is a spoolie for brushed-up, voluminous brows, and on the other is a angled pencil that comes in 10 different shades.

Sunday, Sept. 8 — Saturday, Sept. 14

Sunday, Sept. 8

All of Too Faced's Natural Face and Eye Palettes will range from $18 — $22 on Sunday, Sept. 8. The palettes includes a highlighter, a bronzer, a blush, and six eyeshadow pans all in neutral shade ranges.

Thursday, September 12

On Thursday, Sept. 12, you can cop Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara for just $12. This mascara nourishes, lengthens, and volumizes in just a few swipes for lashes that look just like falsies.

Saturday, Sept 14

If you've been waiting for a reason to cop a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, now is your chance as all matte and velvet Lip Kits will range from $14 to $15 on Saturday, Sept, 14.

Sunday, Sept. 15 — Saturday, Sept. 21

Thursday, September 19

Prepare to get two Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipsticks for the price of one on Thursday, Sept. 19. The liquid lippies come in 34 different shades, so you can stock up on every lip color you could ever need for fall.

Friday, September 20

It Cosmetics' Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer comes in an incredible 48 different shades and on Friday, Sept. 20 you can get them all for 50% off at Ulta.

Whether you're looking for just one new lipstick, or you need to give your makeup bag a complete overhaul, Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale is the time to do so. So prepare your wallets and head over to Ulta.com come Sept. 1 for the start of some major deals.