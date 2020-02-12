When To All The Boys I've Loved Before arrived in 2018, it was another in a string of romantic comedy hits for Netflix. The streaming service had already had success with The Kissing Booth and Set It Up, but this was the biggest hit so far. The good news was that TATB was based on the first book of a trilogy, and now To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has arrived in time for Valentine's Day. So when does To All The Boys 3 hit Netflix?

The good news is that Netflix didn't just commit to adapting Jenny Han's sequel YA novel P.S. I Still Love You once it was assured To All The Boys I've Loved Before was a monster hit in August of 2018. Mindful that stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were already in their twenties, the service commissioned both of Han's follow up novels for adaptation back to back. That way, there was little risk Condor and Centineo, who play high schoolers Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, would age too far out of the roles before they could film them.

To All the Boys 2 began filming as soon as reasonably possible, with Centineo and Condor returning to star in the sequel in March of 2019. As soon as production wrapped on it, they went directly into making To All The Boys 3 starting in July of 2019.

The third film To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will be based on the final installment of Jenny Han's trilogy of novels, Always and Forever, Lara Jean. In it, Lara Jean and Peter have reached their senior year. Both apply to the University of Virginia, but only Peter gets in. Lara Jean initially gets into William & Mary (which is less than two hours drive from UVA campus) but then discovers she's been offered a spot at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Despite her wish to go to school near Peter and eventually transfer to UVA, one visit to the UNC campus causes her to fall in love. She decides to go to school an entire state away.

As one can imagine, that's a big spanner in the works for Lara Jean and Peter's love story. But since To All The Boys 3 has already wrapped filming, chances are fans won't have to wait too long to find out how it ends.