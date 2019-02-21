If eggs benny and a mimosa sounds like your idea of the absolute perfect meal, then you're going to freak out over a certain upcoming beauty launch that's themed around everyone's favorite weekend dining tradition. When does the Zoella x ColourPop Brunch Collection drop? You only have less than a week to wait, so go ahead and round up your other brunch-loving friends, pick a restaurant, and make a reservation for next weekend, because you'll want to celebrate the new lineup of offerings the only way that seems fit.

In case you're not familiar with either Zoella Beauty or ColourPop, here's a quick primer on both. Zöe Sugg, a YouTuber and author, is behind the former brand, which is known for its bath and body products like mists, scrubs, and bath soaks. She's earned herself an impressive 11 million subscribers on YouTube since she began posting videos back in 2009, so her numbers speak for themselves. ColourPop, on the other hand, is a LA-based cosmetics brand that was founded in 2014 and is known for its affordable, vegan, and vibrantly hued offerings. The collaboration is therefore a match made in beauty heaven, made even more ace by its brunch theme.

ColourPop announced the collection via a post on Instagram previewing its offerings, captioning it with, "Brunch is served 🥞🍳☕️ #ZoellaxColourpop 02.27 10AM PST." That's right, all of the products from the collection will be available to shop on Wednesday, February 27, so get your wallets ready and your beauty appetites ready.

The collection includes everything from pressed powders and gel liners to liquid shadows and lippie pencils, all of which come in extra delicious brunch-themed packaging. It's the makeup collaboration you never knew you needed but trust me, you do.

ColourPop

Perhaps the most covetable item from the collection is the Brunch Date 12-pan shadow palette, which features mostly neutral shades in both matte and metallic form, as well as an electric blue option for good measure.

ColourPop

If liquid shadow is more your thing, you'll be able to shop two Supernova Shadows, which will each run you $7. "OG" is a gold champagne color with a hint of silver glitter, and "Bellini" is a metallic rose gold. Is anyone else suddenly thirsty?

ColourPop

Two Crème Gel Liners complete the collection's eye product arsenal and will come in a black called "XOXO" and a chocolatey brown called "Sincerely Yours." Each will retail of $5, so there's no excuse not to snag them both.

ColourPop

When it comes to lip products, the collection does not disappoint, especially when it comes to their packaging. There will be three bundles, each of which will contain a pre-existing Lippie Pencil and an all-new Ultra Matte Lip, and the bundles will be contained in a super cute milk carton-like box. The Lippie Pencils will come in "Bossy," a vibrant red; "Oh Snap," a pinky nude; and "Little One," a warm nude. The Ultra Matte Lips will come in the coordinating shades of "Self Love Club," "@Me," and "Little One."

ColourPop

And finally, two Pressed Powders will round out the meal—er, collection, and they'll retail for $8 apiece. "Soul Mate," a soft pink blush, and "Swipe Right" a peachy highlighter, will be the perfect addition to your spring product lineup.

Get ready to dig in.