Proponents of resurrecting velour tracksuits, rejoice, because Vans is giving you a matching accessory... and so much more. The Vans x Sandy Liang collection, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4, features tons of nostalgic items — tie-dye, polo shirts, track pants, a butterfly crop top — but arguably the most exciting part of the collab is the shoe selection. Launching on Friday, Feb. 21 online and in select Vans retailers, the line consists of a furry slip-on, two velour options, and two classic options any '90s babies will instinctively reach for.

From those fuzzy Gucci loafers (you know the ones) to the coveted fuzzy UGGs, furry shoes are having a moment. The Vans x Sandy Liang collection took the brand's classic Platform Slip-On and completely covered it in faux snow leopard fur. Finally, a way to hop on the furry shoe train without risking your shoe sliding right off or your foot freezing right off in the winter. If you prefer something a little more low-key than, well, full-on fur, the collection also features Sandy Liang's take on Vans' black Old Skool sneaker. Liang's iteration includes three butterfly motifs on the outsole, laces emblazoned with "Sandy Liang," and contrasting white stitching.

Courtesy of Vans Courtesy of Vans

You better be ready to add the two velour sneakers to your cart come Feb. 21, because I'm confident they'll be the first to sell out. The first of the two is a light pink velour Era sneaker, with silver metal charms and rhinestones sewn onto the uppers. It looks like the shoes my 10-year-old self always wanted, in the best way possible. The other velour options, another take on Vans' Old Skool silhouette, is another slightly cooler-toned light pink, with silver chains criss-crossing over the entire shoe. No, you won't be permanently chained in, but you still won't want to take them off.

Courtesy of Vans Courtesy of Vans

Last, but certainly not least, is the Vans Sport silhouette, which is the literally embodiment of a Freaks and Geeks episode, IMHO. The sneakers boast an inner panel of a navy blue plaid print and an outer panel of leopard print, as well as a checkerboard heel tab and the same custom laces featured in the black Old Skools.

Courtesy of Vans

To go with the kicks, the collab also consists of a number of apparel items and bags, including, but not limited to, a pastel pink boiler suit, a butterfly crop top with matching track pants, a tie-dye shirt, snakeskin print biker shorts, socks, hoodies, and a polka dot bucket hat.

The dream of the '90s is alive in the Vans x Sandy Liang collection. Head to the Vans website, the Sandy Liang website, and certain Vans retailers on Feb. 21 to get it all before it's gone.