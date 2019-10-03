Ever since I heard the news via Instagram yesterday, I can't stop thinking about when the Trendmood Box drops and how to make sure I get one. I've been following Sophie Shab's beauty insider account on Instagram for years now, so when I heard Shab and her team were launching a beauty box filled with makeup goodies, I knew right away I'd be a happy customer. That said, there's only one way to get the very-limited-edition Trendmood Box, so if you aren't up to date just yet, read on for everything you need to know. Spoiler alert, the faster you sign up, the better your chances of getting a box.

If you aren't familiar with @TrendMood1 on Instagram, it's an account run by the lovely Sophie Shab, a beauty guru in her own right, who has a passion for talking all things glam. The account posts real-time industry updates and announcements all day long on Instagram Stories and in its feed, revealing swatches, sneak peeks, and launch details on all the hottest collections and collabs. Think of it as a one-stop shop for deets on any and all beauty newness — and now, Shab is launching something of her own.

Behold, the coming-very-soon, super-limited-edition Trendmood Box:

According to Shab's caption, no two boxes will be alike, but all will be filled with the best her beauty connections have to offer. "Each box will be different with a mix of the HOTTEST 🔥 in makeup and beauty that can include #Sneak Peeks of never released products, products from our favorite brands, special launches, accessories, and more!" the caption details. What a great idea! It sounds like the perfect beauty box for die-hard industry lovers, and given the fact that the Trendmood account has over a million followers, it'll undoubtedly be a hot ticket item to snag.

According to Shab, there's only one way to get the Trendmood Box when it drops:

To get in on the action, sign up for the Trendmood Box waitlist, and you'll be the first to receive an email once the box is available for purchase. "Spots will be very limited and those who sign up will have first access!" Shab insists. After fans commented on the announcement post with a few more questions, she shed even more light on the boxes themselves. "At the moment The Trendmood Box will not be a subscription," Shab clarified, "Each launch we will send an email for first access to purchase the box, which will be limited in quantities." Some fans even mistook the boxes as a way for Shab to profit off her PR giftings (She would never!), and Shab was quick to shut that rumor down: "This is NOT me selling my PR 😂😂😂," she assured them. While specifics on pricing and shipping have yet to be revealed, fans of Shab and the Trendmood account are already over the moon, myself included. I have a feeling the Trendmood Box will be one of the best beauty boxes in the game, and I've already signed up for the waitlist, so I suggest you do the same.