Season 2 of Euphoria won't drop for a little while, but HBO is providing fans with a little taste of the show to tide them over. This past weekend, HBO released the first of two special Euphoria episodes. Now that most fans have seen the first episode (at least once), they're wondering when the second Euphoria special episode comes out. HBO is being pretty quiet about the details, but here's everything you need to know.

The first Euphoria special episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always," focused on Rue (Zendaya) in the aftermath of Jules (Hunter Schafer) leaving her alone on the train platform. The episode was set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, Dec. 6, but fans got a surprise when it was released a few days early on Dec. 4 on HBO Max. The official release date for the second special episode, which will center on Jules, has not yet been revealed. But, HBO could pull another surprise and release it with no warning, so fans will have to remain on the lookout.

The first Euphoria special episode is set on Christmas Eve, making it a (super-melancholic) Christmas special of sorts. If the Jules episode shows her around the same time of year, then there's a good chance it'll air before the holidays are over.

HBO

Audiences will presumably get to see Jules' side of the story in the second Euphoria special episode. No matter what Jules feels, Schafer herself is pretty upset about how her character acted in the Euphoria Season 1 finale. She told Entertainment Weekly, "I was really mad at Jules for that. You don’t leave your friend-slash-lover alone in a train station at 1 a.m."

But, Schafer also empathizes with Jules. She also said, "At the same time, she’s 17 and has been through this crazy shit and she needs to get out. I know where that all is coming from. It was all too much. She can't save Rue. She can't be Rue's savior."

It's still unclear how Jules feels about the way she acted, but all will be revealed when the second Euphoria special episode comes out.

Euphoria Season 1 and the first Euphoria special episode are available now on HBO Max.