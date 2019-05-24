If you've ever wished you could rock couture you're going to be stoked about H&M's 2019 designer collaboration. They're working with one of the most respected French fashion houses around, meaning it's definitely going to be a collaboration for the books. When does the H&M x Giambattista Valli collection drop? You'll be able to get in on small lineup of offerings as soon as May 25, but in order to shop the full line a little more patience will be necessary. Trust me when I say it'll be worth the wait — based on previews of what's to come from the collection, it's going to be all kinds of glamorous.

H&M announced the partnership on social media via a video featuring none other than Giambattista Valli himself. It begins with a shot of a bright pink mini dress and proceeds to segue into Valli describing the art and allure of haute couture. "It's the freedom of bringing, like, a dream into reality," he states. Gorgeous designs boasting plenty of chiffon, ruffles, shimmer, and lace are featured in the video, signaling that this collaboration is going to be unlike any designer partnerships H&M has ever entered into before. "Creative, cool and couture-like. Welcome to the exciting world of the Paris-based master of beauty and sophistication," the reads the video's caption.

On May 25, nine looks and a few accessories from the collection will be available to purchase, and you can view them all here. The collection in full will drop almost five months later, on November 7, 2019. According to Vogue, prices start at $17.99 and go up to $649 — the higher price point is undoubtedly expensive, but when you consider what most couture garments cost to make (this number can go up into the millions) it's actually unbelievably cheap.

To give fans a preview of the collection, H&M tapped celebs including Kendall Jenner; Grammy-winning artist, H.E.R.; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor, Ross Lynch; and more to wear some pieces from it to the amfAR Gala at Cannes. The collective group looked like they'd stepped straight out of a fairytale:

Jenner wore the bright pink dress shown in the collaboration announcement video, with same extra ruffled layers added onto the skirt for some heightened drama. The gown was reminiscent of the Giambattista Valli creation Rihanna wore to the 2015 Grammy Awards and further proved the designer's love for voluminous pink designs.

H.E.R.'s look was decidedly less colorful but equally as ethereal. Her all-white gown could've doubled as a wedding dress and featured a corset-like top adorned with delicate lace flowers and an A-line skirt made of layers of tulle that was also covered in small blooms.

"Fall in love with romance all over again - H&M x Giambattista Valli," reads the description of H&M's instagram profile — a fitting tagline for a collection that's undeniably dreamy. If you've got a special event coming up, I think you might've just found the perfect place to shop for an outfit.