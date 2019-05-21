If, like me, you've been implementing drag queen techniques while doing makeup for ages (Hi, where do you think baking came from?), you're no doubt thrilled to see queens finally getting the spotlight they deserve when it comes to mainstream media. Multiple queens graced the pink carpet at this year's Met Gala, and even more have debuted their own makeup lines or brand collaborations. If you've heard the latest good news and are wondering when the Aquaria x NYX Professional Makeup Color Palette drops, get ready — she's coming soon, honey.

Aquaria is iconic, and I could leave it at that, but just in case you aren't familiar, let me wax poetic about why she's so fierce. Aquaria has been glamming it up as a drag queen since 2014, but she rose to fame in 2018 when she won Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Werk. This year alone, she was one of the faces featured in MAC's Viva Glam 25th Anniversary campaign, and was also the first drag queen to walk the Met Gala carpet. Yes ma'am, the first ever. And in case you couldn't guess, she obviously looked incredible.

Aquaria wore a Maison Margiela fit complete with platform heels, sparkly gloves with talons, and a lime green smoky eye:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seriously, those talons were everything:

What could possibly be next for a queen that's already done it all? A collaboration with a major makeup brand, obvi. Aquaria has some of the bet glam in the game, known for overlined lips, intricate eyes, and perfectly-cut brows, so it only makes sense that she share her skills with the rest of the beauty community.

When NYX first announced the Aquaria X NYX Professional Makeup Color Palette ($25, coming soon to nyxcosmetics.com), I was so shook:

On Aquaria's Instagram account, the drop is described as "A new palette featuring 10 shadows inspired by the city, nightlife, and the future." Wow:

Like that cool-toned turqoise look? Here's a warm, orangey moment. This palette does it all, people!

If you've already decided you'll buy it — who could blame you? — you can sign up for pre-order via the NYX Cosmetics site. The palette is seriously so Aquaria, and the reflective, oil-slick packaging is to die for.

I love the bold pops of color paired with the darker shades for smoking out a statement eye:

And OMG — these swatches are serving major drag glam realness, and I couldn't be more here for it:

The palette has no official launch date as of yet, so signing up for the pre-order is definitely your best bet. On the NYX site, though, it does say orders have an estimated shipping date of May 28, which isn't that far away. The palette will be limited-edition, so if you think you need it, don't risk waiting.

Why would you want to miss out on your chance to serve fierce looks like this?

Exactly. Shout out to NYX for picking one of my favorite queens to collaborate with, and shout out to Aquaria for serving looks and killing the game, as per usual.