If you haven't already heard, Tarte is having a massive sale on a range of its most-loved products, and it's one you definitely won't want to miss. When does Tarte's summer 2019 sale end? You'll be able to get in on the discount from now through July 29th, meaning you've got all weekend long to decide which products you want to add to your cart before checking out. From palettes and their famous Shape Tape concealer to brushes and highlighters, the sale is chock full of Tarte's most covetable buys. Prepare to treat yourself to a mini shopping spree this weekend — it's only right.

Here's the deal: right now, sale items are being discounted at up to 70% off, which is already huge in itself. But enter the code CYBER at checkout, and you'll get an additional 20% off your order. Yep, that's up to 90% off a selection of items, which basically translates to you getting one of the most popular beauty brands out there for mere pennies. Extreme Couponing has nothing on this sale! Below, I rounded up my favorite picks from the sale, but make sure to check it out in full because it's overflowing with products.

The Cover Up

Shape Tape Concealer & Mini Sponge Set $29 $25 | Tarte Buy Now

Tarte's cult-favorite concealer has rave reviews for a reason. It provides insanely good coverage but doesn't feel cakey or thick, and it boasts comfortable long wear. Snag it with a mini blending sponge during the sale.

Pure Magic

Limited-Edition Make Believe In Yourself Eye & Cheek Palette $40 $17 | Tarte Buy Now

Want eyes and cheekbones that shimmer? This palette's got you covered. Featuring 10 luminous shadows in gorgeous cool and warm tones as well as strobing eye and cheek highlighter, it's got everything you'll need to glow.

Open Sesame

Sweet Escape Collector's Set $49 $40 | Tarte Buy Now

Crack open this golden set and you'll be greeted with an absolute treasure trove of beauty products. First and foremost are 25 pans of eyeshadow in hues ranging from a shimmery teal to a pearlescent champagne, which are framed by four cheek products and mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick.

Lip Service

Power Pigment $24 $8 | Tarte Buy Now

This easy-to-use lip pencil will deliver precise bold color and is super easy to toss into your bag for on-the-go touch ups.

Lash Dance

Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 Mascara $23 $20 | Tarte Buy Now

As if the iridescent packaging of this mascara wasn't enough, its formula promises to curl, define, and lengthen. Basically, it'll do everything you'd want from mascara.

Glow Girl

Limited-Edition Goddess Glow Highlighter $35 $20 | Tarte Buy Now

This vegan highlighter comes in gorgeous tile-inspired compact and will add a silky and weightless sheen wherever you swipe it. Formulated with coconut and Tarte's Rainforest of the Sea complex, the buildable product will also help smooth skin.

I Stand Corrected

Limited-Edition Wipeout Color-Correcting Palette $45 $25 | Tarte Buy Now

No matter what your color correction needs may be, this palette has got you covered. Complete with orange, which counteracts darkness; green, which neutralizes redness; warmth, which sculpts, contours, and defines; peach 1, which camouflages light to medium skin tones; peach 2, which camouflages medium to deep skin tones; and yellow, which highlights and brightens, it'll be your secret weapon to an even and radiant complexion.

Double Trouble

Limited-Edition Tarteist ™ Lip Wardrobe Vol. II $12 $10 | Tarte Buy Now

These two matte liquid lipsticks will have you covered, no matter if you want a warm nude or a deep berry. The formula will dry quickly and give you long-lasting transfer-proof wear, meaning it's basically worry-free color.

Tool Kit

#Remixnatural Color Collection $48 $44 | Tarte Buy Now

Artists, this palette and brush set is for you. Featuring everything you'll need to turn your face into even more of a masterpiece, it's begging to be played with.