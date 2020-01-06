The popularity of The Mandalorian brought renewed interest in Lucasfilm's TV series. The adventures of Mando and Child are the first live-action series to hit any Disney channel, either terrestrial or streaming. But it's not the first Star Wars TV series by a long shot. By the time the season was over, it was clear The Mandalorian was planning to tie back to the rich history of the animated shows that came before it. So for fans looking to get into those series, when does Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 premiere? It's supposedly coming soon.

The producer behind The Mandalorian, David Filoni, is a well-known figure to those into the Star Wars TV series. He directed the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated feature film before heading up the TV show of the same name, plus Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Resistance, the two TV series that followed. So it should surprise no one that The Mandalorian ties back to these series, which are all available on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was the first animated TV series, which ran five seasons, from 2008-2013, on Cartoon Network. A shortened sixth season, made up of previously unaired episodes, aired on Netflix in 2014 when the series moved to streaming. All six seasons are now on Disney+.

As part of the move, Lucasfilm decided to revive the show for Season 7. These 12 new episodes will reportedly arrive on Feb. 17, 2020.

Fans who loved The Mandalorian should make it a point to try Star Wars: The Clone Wars if they're looking to scratch that Star Wars itch. With The Mandalorian's finale concluding with the reveal of the Darksaber, those who want to know more should start here. The Darksaber was invented as part of the Clone Wars' narrative, and then passed to Star Wars: Rebels, the show that directly followed Clone Wars on Disney XD.

Star Wars: Resistance, which is set closer to the current sequel films, does not feature the Darksaber. But it does have other tiebacks to The Mandalorian, which fans will want to check out.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will help with the dangling questions fans have about The Mandalorian. There's just one small catch. The Clone Wars aired as an adventure-of-the-week series, but not in chronological order. Star Wars' main website has a guide for those who want to see the adventures in a linear format, but as of right now, Disney+ does not have an option to order it for viewers. You have to skip around by hand. Fans are asking and hoping that will be fixed by the time Season 7 arrives.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 hopefully will get a fixed release date on Disney+ soon.