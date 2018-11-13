All of those unfortunate events are about to come to an end very soon, because Netflix just announced when the third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will drop. After ending its second season on a literal cliffhanger earlier this year, fans will be relieved to know that the final chapter in the twisted tale of Count Olaf and the Baudelaire orphans will start streaming in just over a month. Netflix just released a teaser clip to answer the question, when does A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 premiere, featuring Neil Patrick Harris' Count Olaf and Patrick Warburton's Lemony Snicket commiserating the end of their journey.

A Series of Unfortunate Events' newly released Season 3 teaser sees Count Olaf and Lemony Snicket passing narrating duties back and forth in front of the Hotel Denouement. While Snicket is relieved to announce that this series of unfortunate events is finally coming to an end, Olaf interjects that he feels the complete opposite. There is no new footage in the teaser clip, but it does serve as a great reminder of how the series started and everything the Baudelaire children have been through in the first two seasons.

Count Olaf and Lemony Snicket also promise that the final season will answer the most A Series of Unfortunate Events pressing questions: the fate of the Baudelaires and the true meaning of the ubiquitous acronym V.F.D. But of course, the most important revelation is that the third and final season will premiere on Jan. 1, 2019. So right after you finish counting down to midnight on New Year's Eve, you can start bingeing A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Check out the new A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3 teaser below:

Of course, the third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will pick up right in the middle of the Season 2 finale's major cliffhanger. At the end of last season, Violet and Klaus Baudelaire were sent careening towards the edge of a mountain cliff in a wagon that Count Olaf and his friends had arranged for them. The first few minutes of Season 3 should reveal whether the children survive, and if so, how.

We also know that the final season will be the shortest that we have gotten from A Series of Unfortunate Events, coming in at only seven episodes. The first two episodes will adapt the book The Slippery Slope, the next two will focus on The Grim Grotto, the fifth and sixth episodes will adapt The Penultimate Peril, and the extra-long final episode will adapt the book The End.

The final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events also promises to answer some of the show's most persistent mysteries, like what really happened to the Baudelaires' parents, how are they connected to all the other adults the children have met, and what the true meaning of V.F.D. is really. The third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will be available in its entirety on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2019.