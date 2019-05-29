RuPaul has already cornered the market on reality television, so he has next set his sights on a scripted series. Last year, Netflix picked up the legendary drag queen's new comedy series AJ and the Queen, and since then, fans have been waiting to find out when the show will premiere. Thankfully, RuPaul finally announced when we can expect the show to drop recently. So, when does RuPaul's Netflix show AJ and the Queen premiere? The series will be the perfect way to kick off the new year.

While at his annual event RuPaul's DragCon over the weekend, RuPaul revealed to Entertainment Tonight that AJ and the Queen is set to be released in January 2020. Along with mentioning the premiere date, RuPaul also described the concept of the series and how his lead role in the show is so much different from everything else he has done in his multifaceted career:

AJ and the Queen is a show on Netflix, that comes out in January, that was created by Michael Patrick King and myself, and it's a story of a down-on-her-luck drag queen who picks up a stowaway in her RV, this 10-year old girl. It is the most challenging thing I’ve ever done because it’s acting like a real human. Usually in acting roles I play the gay best friend or the neighbor. This is a fully rounded human being with all the emotions. We shot that for five months. We were in the writers room for two months. I had to memorize pages and pages of dialogue ... It was a challenge, but I’m so proud of it.

You can watch the interview with RuPaul for yourself below. He begins talking about AJ and the Queen around the 5:38 mark.

ET Live on YouTube

Although RuPaul has racked up a long list of acting credits over the years — his recent credits include guest starring spots on Grace and Frankie, Broad City, and a recurring role on Girlboss — AJ and the Queen stands apart as his first lead role in a television series. RuPaul also co-created and executive produces the series with Sex and the City EP Michael Patrick King.

In the upcoming series, RuPaul will play a drag queen named Ruby Red, who travels across the United States in a rundown RV, performing in various nightclubs. Somewhere along the way, Ruby discovers an 11-year-old stowaway in her RV. The recently orphaned AJ winds up joining Ruby Red on her travels. The show promises to spread a message of love and acceptance, and it will also feature RuPaul performing various numbers as Ruby Red.

AJ and the Queen is just one of the exciting new projects that RuPaul fans have to look forward to. RuPaul is also about to launch his very own daytime talk show in June, and is also expanding his Drag Race franchise across the pond with RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which will premiere later this year. Look for AJ and the Queen to arrive on Netflix in January 2020.