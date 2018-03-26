The execs at Netflix have finally realized what we have all been saying for weeks now: eight episodes of the new Queer Eye series just was not enough! The streaming service has officially renewed the buzzy makeover series for a second season just about a month and a half after the debut season dropped in early February. So when does Queer Eye Season 2 premiere, and what can fans expect from the brand new season? Let's get into everything we know.

On Monday morning, Bela Bajaria, vice president of content at Netflix, confirmed that the streaming network has renewed Queer Eye and four other unscripted original series for second seasons. Along with Queer Eye's pickup, the Nicole Byer-hosted baking competition Nailed It! is getting a second season, as are the drug-focused docu-series Dope and Drug Lords, and the toy-focused history series The Toys That Made Us. After announcing the renewals for these five unscripted series, Netflix also revealed that it has picked up its family sitcom One Day at a Time for a third season, set to premiere next year.

Although this is great news for Queer Eye fans, Netflix unfortunately did not announce a release date or episode count for Season 2. Since the show became something of a viral sensation pretty quickly after premiering, there might be hope that Netflix could up the episode order for the second season to more than the eight, which made up Season 1. Of course, more episodes means that the season will take longer to film... The best guess for a premiere date right now is around a year after its Season 1 debut, so keep your eye out for it around February, 2019.

What we do know about Season 2 is that the Fab Five will be back to help out even more poorly dressed, ungroomed men live their best lives. Food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, fashion expert Tan France, culture expert Karamo Brown, design expert Bobby Berk, and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness are all confirmed to reprise their roles in the upcoming second season.

After Netflix made the big renewal announcement, all five of the Queer Eye stars took to social media to celebrate. Check out all of the Queer Eye Season 2 celebration posts below:

The second season renewal probably does not come as much of a surprise to fans of Queer Eye. The unscripted makeover series has made a huge splash online since debuting last month, quickly creating a large social media fanbase. The show's popularity has spawned countless GIFs, celebrity fans, and even a guacamole-centric conspiracy theory, all of which helped make the series a hit on Twitter. Unfortunately, since Netflix does not release its viewership number do the public, we don't know exactly how well Queer Eye did in ratings, but this quick second season pick-up seems to speak for itself.

Queer Eye is a rebooted version of the Bravo reality series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007. The original show launched the careers of fashion expert Carson Kressley and Chopped host Ted Allen.

The first season of Queer Eye was set entirely in Georgia, forcing the new Fab Five to address hot-button social issues such as police brutality, religious persecution, and Donald Trump's election while making over the men. Netflix has not yet revealed whether Season 2 of Queer Eye will again be set in the American South, so there is still a chance that the new season could take place anywhere in the country. We'll keep you posted once we hear more about Queer Eye Season 2!