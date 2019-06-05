At this point, it's safe to assume most beauty lovers have developed an opinion on Kylie Skin, Kylie Jenner's first foray into the world of skincare. It's been met with major excitement and praise from some, as well as skepticism and disappointment from others, but either way, the products sold out on their launch day, and according to Jenner herself, there's even more coming. When does Kylie Skin's sunscreen drop, you ask? Jenner's recent vlog shared a sneak peek at a new product which would no doubt be a hit for summer. Read on for everything we know so far.

ICYMI, Jenner went full YouTuber when she uploaded a video to her channel (You know, the one she used to announce her daughter's birth? Icon.) earlier this week called "Kylie Jenner: A Day In The Life." The video, which currently has 13 million views and counting and holds the number four slot on the Trending list, is a 20-minute look into Jenner's ~everyday~ life, from waking up Stormi to attending meetings and photoshoots to celebrating with her friends. As someone who binge watches actual YouTubers in the beauty community, I can honestly say it was a really cute video. I liked it a lot! I'm a sucker for a behind-the-scenes look at my faves.

And of course, at the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin meetings, Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at some unreleased products, too:

Along with a Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics collab in the works, Jenner also showed a sneak peek at what's coming from her newest brand, Kylie Skin.

"The first SPF product from Kylie Skin," Jenner declared, holding up a nondescript white sample:

Kylie was overjoyed at the new product, but Stormi seemed less than enthused:

"Stormi is in all my meetings," Kylie shares, and given that North West is Kim Kardashian's stylist, I'm hardly surprised. Of course Stormi runs Kylie Skin product development.

Naturally:

Unfortunately, not much else was said about the SPF product, so we don't know exactly what it is (Pure sunscreen? Tinted moisturizer? Lip balm?) or when it will drop. That said, I have a feeling Jenner would want to drop an SPF during the summer months, so even though nothing has been announced, I think leaking her own product via this video was sort of a "coming soon" hint.

Something else to look forward to from Kylie skin? Mini versions of the face wash and toner. Perhaps a travel kit?

If you're in Los Angeles, you might also get a real treat from the brand — literally. "I for sure want to do, Kylie Skin summer truck, and serve soft serve ice cream, iced coffee, pink lemonade, just like super cute summer vibes," Jenner told her team, "And sell the products at the same time around L.A." Love that idea! Fingers crossed she brings it to New York City, too.

Unfortunately, no hard launch dates were mentioned in the vlog, but I enjoyed it nonetheless, and I'm excited to learn more about the SPF product Jenner has in the works. If you're equally curious, be sure to follow Kylie Skin on social media for any future updates.