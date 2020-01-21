Ready to feel like you wasted your youth? At 1 year old, Stormi Webster is about to release her first-ever makeup line. That's right: In celebration of her daughter's second birthday on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner is dropping a Stormi Collection, and it is a pastel dream. Jenner announced the collection over the weekend, debuting the fruity, tropical, and glittery shades in a series of videos on Instagram.

"I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant," Jenner captioned her video. The mother and daughter, in matching, neutral dresses, played in a whirlwind of pastel confetti and flower petals, while Travis Scott's, Stormi's father, unreleased song "Euphoria" played over the video. Jenner then took to her Instagram stories to debut all the products — and everything is still up in her highlights.

The butterfly-themed collection includes three mini Lip Kits, a mini eyeshadow palette, a mini High Gloss kit, and pressed powder brush — and the names are all Stormi-inspired. With eyeshadows named 4:43 (the time Stormi was born), Baby Girl, and Stormi Weather, it is everything you could want for your 2nd birthday. And for all those wondering what Stormi would wear, her namesake lip shade is a peachy tone, which I can only assume is based on her favorite food. The entire collection will be available on the Kylie Cosmetics website. At the moment, it's unclear if the collection will also be available in ULTA stores or on ULTA's website.

"Twenty years from now, [Jenner] sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter," Kris Jenner told CNBC in an interview about Kylie Cosmetics' future. If passing the company to Stormi is still Jenner's intention, it seems to be going as planned. Luckily for the beauty mogul, her daughter has already shown an interest in the business. "Stormi is actually super into makeup right now. Every time I'm wearing lipstick, she notices and she's like, 'lip, lip, lip!'" Jenner revealed in a YouTube video.

Kris works hard, but Kylie might be working harder. Between Stormi's new makeup collection and the return of Blue Ivy's Ivy Park, being a celebrity's kid no longer looks that easy. Put Feb. 1 on your calendars and get ready for the newest power duo.