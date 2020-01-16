These Adidas x Ivy Park Unboxings Make Me Wish I Was Friends With Beyonce

Athleisure fans and Beyoncé stans alike have been patiently waiting for the diva's Ivy Park brand to make its comeback, and if you need one more reason to shop the line dropping Jan. 18, these Adidas x Ivy Park unboxings from your fave celebs should do the trick. After previewing a rolling rack filled to the brim with pieces from the range on the brand's Instagram, it turns out they sent said orange rolling racks to some of Beyonce's peeps, including Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber, just to name-drop a few. No biggie! The stars created IGTV videos unboxing their Ivy Park closets, and I've been watching both on repeat ever since.

If you don't know, Bey's Ivy Park brand is relaunching with Adidas in just a few days, and while ~Beyonce wearing the clothes~ is pretty much as strong a marketing tool as any brand could rely on, the queen has decided to send out the new pieces to a few of her stylish friends, too. The collection includes everything from sweats to dresses to footwear (Bey's Ivy Park grillz not included), and a few lucky celebs got the entire range delivered in a massive orange portable closet. NBD.

The first fashionista to get her hands on the goods was Yara Shahidi. "Y’ALL❣️❣️❣️❣️@adidasxivypark has DELIVERED," she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her posed atop the neon orange clothing rack.

Shahidi even did a full ~unboxing~ of the collection for the 'Gram:

While Zendaya and Hailey Bieber also recieved the big orange closet, both stars stuck with Instagram Stories to thank Queen Bey. Like Shahidi, Cardi B took to her feed to share her blessings.

Last but not least, Reese Witherspoon snagged a big orange closet, too, and celebrated by modeling a few of the looks. She slayed it! ICYMI, Witherspoon bravely ventured over to Bey & Jay-Z's table at the Golden Globes to request a glass of champagne, and in addition to giving her a glass and sending her a case of champagne afterwards, Beyoncé decided to make Witherspoon an official Beyhive member with the Ivy Park hookup.

Beyoncé, if you happened to make too many of these big orange closets, feel free to send one my way! Either way, I'll be shopping Adidas x Ivy Park come Jan. 18.