Just when you thought it couldn't get much cuter than a video of Stormi snowboarding for the first time, Kylie Jenner's video for The Stormi Collection blows up the 'Gram. The video features one of the most famous little babies on the scene right now in the arms of her makeup mogul mom and let's us know exactly when The Stormi Collection is coming to stores. And let's be real, the video is totally mommy-daughter goals.

The first hint of The Stormi Collection came via Jenner's Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 2 with a post of Stormi leaning over a paper titled, "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines [sic] Day Collection 2020." Fans figured it out quickly, as there was also a photo of a design mock-up in the background with "Stormi" on it. The collection is releasing right after Stormi turns two on Saturday, Feb. 1, dropping a day later on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Now Jenner's got fans losing it over her mommy-daughter moment. On Jan. 17, Jenner posted The Stormi Collection video on Instagram and it's the dreamiest little clip. In the ad, Jenner is sitting with Stormi amongst a background of pink confetti and roses. The two are showered in confetti and wearing matching white dresses that are #goals themselves. Stormi playing in the confetti is as cute as can be, but if you pay closer attention you might just notice the particular shade of pink on Jenner's eyes — a shade from The Stormi Collection? — that looks suspiciously like the color palette in those mock-ups.

Jenner has been very vocal about her experience as a mom. She's grateful for Stormi and it definitely shows in the clip. Apparently, Jenner has been waiting a long time for this day, as she captioned the IG video: "I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant." She continued, "An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter... The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20."

The music in the clip also raised a lot of fans' eyebrows, as commenters wondered if Jenner herself had perhaps recorded a song for her new collection. But no, that is not Jenner singing — it's actually a track from Don Toliver and Travis Scott, along with singer Kaash Paige. The unreleased track features Paige, who confirmed it via Twitter.

The Stormi Collection is launching just before Valentine's Day like previous Kylie Cosmetics products, as the mogul has a history of dropping collections in time for holidays. Keeping up with Jenner's IG might get you a glimpse of The Stormi Collection before it releases, but so far it looks like she's sticking to a very specific color palette. The mock-ups from Jenner's Jan. 2 post reveal blue, purple, green, and several shades of pink. Seriously, the makeup might end up just as cute as little Stormi.

While fans will have to wait until Feb. 2 to get their hands on the brand-new makeup collection, the video is enough to tide them over with all of its cuteness.