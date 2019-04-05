Another day, another new product drop by one of the Kardashian-Jenners. But this time, the new product is definitely more of a makeup necessity than a luxury. What I mean is, if you usually wear a full face of makeup, then you probably also use a makeup setting spray to ensure your beat doesn't go anywhere. If that's the case, then you're in luck because the youngest Jenner sister just announced the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics Setting Spray, and it will be available for purchase come Friday, April 12.

This afternoon, Kylie Jenner (who just got back from a seemingly steamy baecation with boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott) took to her Instagram stories to announce that she'll be dropping a new mattifying makeup setting spray as soon as next week.

"All right, guys, I'm so excited to announce my first setting spray. It's a mattifying setting spray. It launches next week. I can't wait," shared Jenner on her Instagram Stories.

The makeup mogul then gave her 131 million Instagram followers a look at the pink bottle and the little black box that it comes in. "Pink on pink on pink. I love how it turned out," Jenner said. "I love having this on my makeup counter. It is bomb." And she was right — the bottle is something like a millennial pink dream and will fit right in with any beauty lover's shelfie.

But that's not all. In addition to sharing the news of the new setting spray, Jenner also shared that she'll be restocking the Kylie Cosmetics Perfecting Powder, so loyal Kylie Cosmetics customers now have two different ways to make sure their beat lasts as long as possible.

In case you missed the first drop of the Kylie Cosmetics Perfecting Powders last month, the loose, finely-milled finishing powders cost $24 and come in six different shades. The now-sold-out powders come in translucent, beige, soft pink, yellow, dark, and deep dark, so regardless of your skin tone or desired look, there is a setting powder for you.

In case the launch of Jenner's new mattifying setting spray has you questioning whether you should opt for a powder or a spray to finish off your look, let me break it down for you. While both products help to keep your makeup in tact, setting sprays typically act as a seal over your makeup, while powders are meant to work with your makeup to correct any imperfections or creasing. While powders are dabbed all over the face, setting sprays are typically spritzed as a mist over your face as the very last step in the makeup process to lock everything in. Sprays like Kylie's that are designed to be mattifying give your makeup that — you guessed it — matte look that will rid your face of any unwanted oil or shine.

Jenner finished off her Instagram stories by demonstrating how exactly to apply the spray — by holding the spray about a foot away from your face and spritzing it all over. If you're in need of a face mist that will lock in your look all day long, without looking too shiny, then make sure you head over to KyleCosmetics.com come April 12 to grab the setting sprays before they sell out.