Don't get me wrong — New York City has a lot to offer. But sadly, it's not blessed with any Jimmy John's locations. No matter how much I crave those undeniably fresh sammies, I'll never be able to order one to my Brooklyn doorstep. And that's why I'm so excited about the chain's "Home in the Zone" contest — it awards one lucky fan the delivery zone with a house located within the chain's delivery zone. Yes, you heard that correctly, and if you're looking to enter, you should probably find out when Jimmy John's "Home in the Zone" contest ends.

Like I said before, Jimmy John's “Home in the Zone” Contest awards a lucky sandwich superfan with a home within the chain's delivery zone (within five minutes of a JJ location), with a value of up to $250,000. To apply, you'll fill out a submission form, according to the Contest's Official Rules, including your full name, contact information, and a response to the question: "Tell us why you really really want to move into a Jimmy John's Sandwich Delivery Zone" in 250 words or less.

While you're drafting your response, keep in mind that it will be graded based on creativity, clarity, and persuasiveness, according to the Contest's Official Rules. And while entering is easy, the contest will only run from Aug. 12 through Oct. 4, so you'll want to start drafting your response within the next few weeks.

Courtesy Of Jimmy John's

Just before Halloween on Oct. 25, up to 10 finalists will be contacted by phone to participate in recorded video interviews and background checks, according to the Contest's Official Rules. These will last between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15. Then, about five days later, the ultimate Grand Prize Winner will be notified by phone or email as of Wednesday, Nov. 20, and must respond within 48 hours to avoid forfeiting the prize. Keep in mind that all eligible entrants must have a previous permanent address in one of the 50 United States, and they must be 18 years or older to accept the Grand Prize.

In the press release, Jimmy John's Chief Marketing Officer, John Shea, said the brand is devoted to delivering its sandwiches as fresh as possible. And that's why they're looking forward to rewarding a fan that's outside its delivery zone with the chance to move somewhere they can order sandwiches all the time.

Courtesy Of Jimmy John's

According to the press release, Shea said:

We’re consistently faster, fresher, and a better value than any other delivery service. With our Home in the Zone Contest, we’re looking forward to rewarding one of our customers with the opportunity to move into a Delivery Zone so they can experience the service that Jimmy John’s offers. We’re dedicated to proving that we’re the most passionate sandwich company in the world.

I never would have dreamed that Jimmy John's might pay for my next home, or that it would be in a Jimmy John's Delivery Zone. Either way, I'm definitely into it — that lucky winner will be able to order fresh sandwiches whenever they please. TBH I'm drafting my response as we speak... this is high stakes.