Most of my family lives in Connecticut, so when I make my trek home for the holiday season, I simply have to buy a Metro North ticket leaving out of New York City's Grand Central Station. But I always feel deeply for those traveling halfway across the country to see their family. It can take an unreal amount of time — and worse — it can end up taking a real toll on your bank account. So if you and your beloved travel buddy are dreading that travel purchase, you might be seeking out a freebie. And if that's the case, you should find out when JetBlue's Go Get Gifted contest ends. It's still going, but you'll definitely want to enter soon.

If you're one of many who are planning to travel by plane to see your family this holiday season, have no fear, because JetBlue's Go Get Gifted contest is finally here. If you have not already entered, I'll fill you in on what the prize is. If you're one of five lucky winners, you and travel companion will get the opportunity to win a free flight home on Christmas Eve (Monday, Dec. 24) and a free return trip as well. If the YouTube video is to be believed, you will get wrapped up like a present and delivered to your loved ones as a "gift." You can even specify how you'd like to be gift-wrapped (there are six blue and white designs to choose from) and you can opt to be wrapped as a "Mummy," "Burrito," and "Boxer." If you ask me, it's pretty freakin' adorable.

JetBlue's Go Get Gifted Contest officially began earlier in the holiday season, at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 28, and prepare yourself, because it ends relatively soon, at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 12, according to JetBlue, and you'll find out if you won on Saturday, Dec. 15, when you'll be notified by email. That's right — the end date is coming up, so get on that ASAP. Luckily, though, entering is relatively easy. Simply navigate to the contest page on JetBlue's website, and enter your first and last name, email address, departure and destination city. Then, in 280 characters, you'll have to explain why they should choose you as one of the five winners to fly home for free this holiday season. It might require a little creativity, but I believe in you nonetheless.

If you don't win free plane tickets through JetBlue, though, at least Smirnoff's middle seat upgrade contest will make your journey a little more comfortable. Enter through their online submission platform, and you can potentially ditch that wildly uncomfortable middle seat for free. Smirnoff will totally upgrade you from Coach, and IDK about you, but I'm definitely down to travel in luxury this holiday season.

I'm not trying to sound like the Grinch, but traveling for the holidays can be, well, kind of a hassle. But thankfully, JetBlue is coming in clutch with its Go Get Gifted Contest. Just make sure to enter soon, though, because the end date and well as the holiday season are quickly approaching. Safe travels!