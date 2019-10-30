When Does HBO Max Launch? The Service Arrives In May 2020

By the fall of 2020, the entertainment landscape will look extraordinary different. From November 2019 to May 2020, no less than four major streaming services will have launched, giving consumers a completely new way to access TV. It also gives everyone a new way to think about content, as it will be divvied up by production studio rather than by distributor. The first of these, Apple TV+, launches on Nov 1, 2019. The last of them will be HBO Max. So when does HBO Max launch? According to WarnerMedia, it is scheduled to land in May of 2020.

Like Disney, WarnerMedia is an umbrella that houses several different brands under one studio name. Where Disney has Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and so on, WarnerMedia has Turner, Warner Bros., and HBO. All three of these will come together to provide content to the service. This includes everything from Turner Classic Movies to DC Comics TV shows and films, to everything on HBO.

HBO is the brand WarnerMedia is staking the streaming service on, and for a good reason. HBO, as a premium cable channel, is already a subscription-based model, encompassing around 10 million subscribers when one adds in HBO Now, according to Warner's announcement. All subscribers pay $14.99 a month for HBO.

HBO Max, which is also $14.99, will be offered to all of them for free, basically as an upgrade from the old to the new.

HBO Max on YouTube

As for what HBO Max is offering, here's a list from the press release:

HBO Max announced today a number of classic and library titles that will be coming to the streamer in its first year of launch, including: South Park, Rick & Morty, The O.C., Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, The Bachelor, Impractical Jokers, The Closer, Rizzolli and Isles, Major Crimes, The Alienist, The West Wing, United Shades of America with Kamau Bell, This is Life with Lisa Ling, and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In addition, a collection of classics from the libraries of Looney Tunes, Merrie Melodies, and Hannah Barbara will be available at launch.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The "Max Originals" line up will include:

The Fungies!: A prehistoric comedy that explores Fungietown

Tig N’ Seek: About 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat, Gweeseek, as they search for the lost items of Wee Gee City.

Tooned Out: A half-hour, hybrid live-action/animated comedy, featuring classic Looney Toons characters

Looney Tunes Cartoons: 80 eleven-minute episodes and holiday-themed specials

Jellystone: A new animated Hanna-Barbera series

DC Super Hero High: Teens navigate the pressures of boarding school for the gifted, unaware someday they will become legendary DC Super Heroes.

Rap Sh*t: A comedy series that follows a struggling-to-make-it female rap group from outside of Miami.

College Girls: The adventures of three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont.

Strange Adventures: A DC Super Hero anthology series.

Green Lantern: A new series that's part of the DC TV universe

Raised by Wolves: Two androids raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet.

Bobbie Sue: The story of a headstrong young lawyer who lands a career-making case with an upper-crust law firm.

HBO Max launches in May of 2020 and will cost $14.99 a month.