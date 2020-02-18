If you’ve been waiting for Drunk Elephant’s haircare line ever since Jennifer Aniston showed off their hairspray on the red carpet promoting her new show The Morning Show in November 2019, the wait is almost over. Drunk Elephant is dropping a haircare line this spring. The line is a collaboration between the brand’s creator, Tiffany Masterson, and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. On April 1, four entirely new products will be available in Sephora, on DrunkElephant.com, and ChrisMcMillantheSalon.com.

“Healthy scalp, healthy hair. It’s as simple as that. Makes sense to collaborate with a skincare line to seamlessly head (no pun intended) to hair,” McMillan wrote in a post announcing the collab on his Instagram. The post also shows off the Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25), Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner ($25), Cocomino Glossing Shampoo ($25), and T.L.C Happi Scalp Scrub ($36), all of which are free of sulfates, fragrances, silicones, and anything else Masterson deems as inflammatory to skin.

“Chris said, ‘Let’s do a product range that allows your hair to be what it is and removes all the stuff we don’t want on our strands or scalp,’” Masterson told InStyle.com. “He knows hair and I know skin, and the scalp is skin, so it just made sense for us to come together and develop a line that addresses both.” Made with coconut extracts, plant oils, and other natural ingredients, these new products aim to make your hair the healthiest it’s ever been. Perhaps the most exciting product is the T.L.C. Scalp Scrub. Based on the brand’s best-selling T.L.C. Baby Facial exfoliant, the scrub supposedly clears away sweat and dirt that clogs follicles to change your hair from root to tip.

After taking more than two years to develop, these products will finally be available on April 1 — and these products are only the beginning. According to InStyle.com a hair mask and even more are to come, all made in collaboration with McMillan. “It’s frustrating that people have become ok with using mediocre beauty products,” McMillan told the publication. Move beyond mediocre haircare, and get ready to check out Drunk Elephant’s new release.