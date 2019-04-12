Disney rarely tends to disappoint, and its plans for the Disney+ streaming service and its packed roster of old and original content definitely fueled high expectations from lifelong fans. After hearing so much about the company's plans for shows and movies on the platforms, we finally know when to expect access to the new streaming home of Pixar, Disney, and more. When does Disney+ launch? The platform debuts in November 2019.

On April 11, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would debut in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019, matching the company's previous tease of the service launching late this year. A subscription to the streaming platform will be available for $6.99 a month, meaning that a year-long subscription would be a total $69.99. At $7 a month, Disney+ is already cheaper than major competitor Netflix, which is slated to bump up its prices by May 2019.

So what will that price bring you? In addition to housing exclusive, ad-free Disney classics, the service will include Disney's newest theatrical releases. While Netflix subscribers were able to catch up with recent films like Black Panther and Coco on the service, Disney movies will soon vanish from Netflix ahead of their eventual appearance on Disney+. The new service will also include content from the brands of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

It's unclear just how many older Disney and Disney-affiliated films will be available to stream, but Entertainment Weekly reports that several cinematic favorites will be on Disney+ as soon as it launches. Subscribers will find Snow White, Cinderella, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and The Little Mermaid there on the November launch date, while Pixar films and shorts will appear within the year.

According to a Walt Disney Company press release, Disney+'s first year will see a launch of more than 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries, and specials. Basically, block off plenty of time in your schedule if you intend to get through all of this new entertainment. The Disney press release breaks down each upcoming series and film, but highlights include Marvel Studios shows focusing on Winter Soldier, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Vision, a Phineas and Ferb movie, a live-action Star Wars series, and a live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

There'll even be a selection of content ideal for those who grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s. More than 5,000 episodes of Disney Channel series, including old-school favorites like Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven, will be available to stream, and viewers will also find 100 Disney Channel Original Movies.

As Disney now owns 21st Century Fox, select content belonging to that company will also on Disney+. All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on Nov. 12, and family-friendly Fox films such as The Sound of Music and The Princess Bride may also be streamed. It looks like people's struggles to pick a film on family movie night may be forever changed thanks to these plans.

Disney+ will be available on several mobile and connected devices and offer content to download and stream offline. Users can establish parental control settings and create individual profiles for family members. Following its Nov. 12 launch in the United States, Disney+ plans to be in all other major regions within two years.