When Does 'Catch 22' Premiere? George Clooney's New Show Is Coming To Hulu
When it comes to TV doctors, for a long time it seemed like ER's Doug Ross, the role that shot George Clooney to fame, couldn't be beaten. That was until House came along and introduced us all to Hugh Laurie's Gregory House. Now the two biggest TV doctors are finally getting together in a new series. Hulu announced this week that Laurie would be joining Clooney to star in the streaming service's newest dystopian novel adaptation, Catch-22. So when does Catch-22 premiere, and how funny will the two of them be together?
This is Laurie and Clooney's second project together, the first having been the Disney film Tomorrowland a few years ago. Just don't call either of them "Doctor." Catch-22 is not a hospital drama, but a World War II-era satire. Both men will be playing executive officers of the army in question. Clooney was already announced to star as Colonel Cathcart, the novel's main villain. Laurie will play the not-so-bright Major de Coverley.
If you're not familiar with the Catch-22 novel by Joseph Heller, and are wondering if it's related to the slang term "Catch-22" (which is defined as "a frustrating situation in which one is trapped by contradictory regulations or conditions"), it's actually where the term came from in the first place. Heller wrote Catch-22 in the 1950s, satirizing the war experience, and how those fighting are caught in a ridiculous bureaucracy that creates a "damned if you do/damned if you don't" situation. The book itself was published in 1961 and is considered today to be an American classic.
Here's a synopsis of the story:
While the lead role is that of Yossarian, played by Christopher Abbott (The Sinner), it speaks volumes that so far the A-list names that Hulu has cast are in the roles of the bureaucrats and officers, whose farcical personalities are far more memorable than the poor schmuck flying the mission itself. Other characters yet to be cast include the fabulously named Milo Minderbinder, Lieutenant Colonel Korn, and Major Major Major Major.
This will be the second major adaptation of the book for the screen since the book's publication. During the Vietnam war, the book was made into a feature film, which was released in 1970. Hulu's plan is for this version of Catch-22 to be a stand-alone "limited" six-part mini-series.
Current plans have it filming later this year, with a tentative release date to the streaming service in 2019.