I don't know if it's possible to overplay Billie Eilish's music, but I will say I've streamed her first full-length album at least a bajillion times. Yes, I counted. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? captured fans' hearts upon its March 2019 release, but there's good news for those craving new tunes from Eilish. She and her brother Finneas are already hard at work on a second album. So, when does Billie Eilish's second album come out? It sounds like it could be coming sooner than we think.

In a new interview with Vulture, Eilish and Finneas opened up about the recording process for "No Time To Die," their hit from the upcoming James Bond film. Then, he divulged a new piece of information that will have fans jumping for joy.

"We've started working on the new album," he began. "And I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way," Eilish's brother and producer said.

As for expectations surrounding the second album, it sounds like anything could happen.

"The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn't set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked to play live. I think that's all we're gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can't aim for those," he said.

There's no release date just yet, but it's nice to hear Eilish and Finneas are back in the studio making musical magic again.

When they first released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Finneas shared insight into the creative process for that record as well. As fans know, he and Eilish famously recorded the entire album in his bedroom.

“People have put a lot of emphasis on that room as part of our lineage,” he told ProSound News. “It was lovely to make an album there, but I think it’s really important to work wherever you are, or wherever you have your tools.”

TBD on whether or not Eilish and Finneas will upgrade to a recording studio this time around, but just knowing they've been laying down new tracks is enough to hold me over for now. Bring on the creepy bops.