Every day the beauty world continues to expand, and cult brands are usually the first to spearhead these movements. That said, as more cosmetics brands continue to prioritize skincare as well, it comes as no surprise that BECCA Cosmetics' new Skin Love line will be launching at beccacosmetics.com, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Nordstrom on Friday, Aug. 3 — so let's jump right into the details!

After announcing their latest venture via Instagram, BECCA promises that these new products — which include the Skin Love Glow Elixir, Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation (available in 24 shades), and Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick — are all made with a blend of natural ingredients and will noticeably brighten skin instantly and work to keep that glow going over time.

So how does Becca plan to do just that for consumers? It's all about the formulas. According to a press release from the brand, the Skin Love Glow Elixir ($48), a lightweight serum, is infused with the likes of honey and algae and peony extract to brighten, hydrate, and soothe skin. The Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation ($44) will provide medium, buildable coverage that blurs pores and other imperfections, and offers a shine-free, matte finish. Finally, the Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick ($28), with a formula containing vitamin C, cold-pressed avocado, and more, creates a sheer, hydrating glow that the brand says will give you a "good for you" glow.

"There is a great focus on the skin and achieving a flawless, radiant complexion with foundation shades that are perfectly matched to your skin tone," Rebecca Morrice Williams, Founder and Global Creative Director at BECCA told StyleTails back in 2012, proving that skincare has long been a priority for the brand. "The BECCA woman has a more relaxed approach to beauty, where something should always be left a little undone to achieve the kind of effortless perfection she loves."

BECCA isn't the only high-end beauty brand that's expanding outside of their niche market. GlamGlow, who recently teamed up with the brand to launch the GlamGlow x BECCA: We Know Glow face mask and highlighter duo collection, decided to get into the world of makeup after years of being a go-to brand for skincare needs with their first-ever highlighting product. The GlowPowder Glow palette offers a trio of highlighters in "Pearl Glow," "Nude Glow," and "Sun Glow" to match the hues of GlamGlow's GlowStarter moisturizers. But of course, in typical fashion, each highlighter in the palette is made using an impressive formula, infusing everything from hyaluronic acid to Brazilian Golden Clay to help achieve hydration, as well as collagen formation.

As of now, BECCA has only shared that the above three products will be a part of the Skin Love Collection's initial launch, so we'll all have to stay tuned to find out what else will drop (if anything) from the Australian brand's new collection. But if the Glow Elixir, which the company calls an "antioxidant smoothie," is any indication as to what's next, then I predict BECCA will be launching way more skincare products very soon.