This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. Season 3 of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why introduced another dark chapter in Liberty High's history when it explored the circumstances before and after Bryce Walker's mysterious death. As this investigation deepened, Clay Jensen and company got closer to the next season's focal point of high school graduation. So, when will 13 Reasons Why Season 4 premiere? Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but new episodes could arrive sooner rather than later.

Soon after the streaming service confirmed the Aug. 23 premiere of the teen drama's third season, Variety reported that 13 Reasons Why was renewed for a fourth and final season. As of Aug. 1, Season 4 was also in production, meaning another trademark 13 episodes will likely arrive in 2020. As for when in the year the show could return, it's a little unpredictable for fans to pinpoint. The series premiered in March 2017, but Season 2 launched in May 2018 before Season 3 debuted in the late summer this year.

Variety has also confirmed Season 4 will handle the characters' high school graduation, seemingly wrapping up the never-ending trauma in the town of Evergreen. While Season 3 picked up eight months after the events of Season 2, the Season 4 plot could mean its episodes will begin immediately after the end of Season 3. The show made it clear that while Season 2's Spring Fling dance was at the end of the characters' junior year, Season 3's present-day story took place about halfway through their senior year.

Netflix on YouTube

Jumping back and forth between the weeks surrounding Bryce's (Justin Prentice) death and the immediate aftermath of Tyler's (Devin Druid) foiled school shooting at the dance, Season 3 filled in the blanks as it progressed. Liberty High newcomer Ani (Grace Saif) narrated the season in what was revealed to be her interrogation session after Bryce's death. As the daughter of Bryce's grandfather's live-in nurse, Ani served as a double agent of sorts when it came to befriending Bryce and helping the others track down his killer.

As Ani caught up with Bryce's past and her new friends' roles in it, the other kids at Liberty High struggled to cope with their own traumas... and their connections to the murder. As one of Bryce's rape victims, Jessica (Alisha Boe) tried to regain control of her sexuality, while Justin (Brandon Flynn) reeled from losing the first person who ever cared about him. Before Bryce caused his major injury during the Homecoming football game, Zach (Ross Butler) supported Bryce's eventual ex-girlfriend Chloe (Anne Winters) when she underwent an abortion.

To the kids who knew what almost went down in Season 2, Tyler became a key suspect in the murder after police initially said Bryce was shot. Although he relinquished his supply of weapons to Clay and Tony (Christian Navarro) after Spring Fling, Tyler held onto one gun, raising suspicions that he still hadn't recovered from the mental state inspiring his original shooting plans. As the season showed, the truth wasn't as simple as it appeared, causing all of the kids to feel responsible for the loss of Bryce.

Season 4 ought to explain how Bryce's death will affect the kids in the long run, but I wouldn't be surprised if the gang is counting down the days until graduation. Season 3 of 13 Reasons is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org.